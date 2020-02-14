America’s Got Talent: The Champions: 13-Year Old Angelina Jordan Got This?

"Norway's Got Talent" winner Angelina Jordan paid tribute to the one and only Elton John during her final performance on Monday night's episode of "America's Got Talent: The Champions."

The teenager wore a marigold blazer and wide-legged patterned pants while belting out Elton's song, "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road."

With just piano accompaniment, Angelina Jordan sang the song's opening verse and the chorus while incorporating a flourish of her own. She managed to make it hypnotic for the new generation, transforming the classic song into a torchy ballad.

All the judges raved about it.

Heidi Klum chose Jordan as her Golden Buzzer act. After her final's performance, Heidi raved: "You make your Golden Buzzer mama so proud. I can feel it all the way down into my bones that you are a superstar in the making!"

Howie Mandel, meanwhile, believes that Jordan is truly a champion and worthy of winning the show, saying, "One word comes to mind when I listen to you, and that's hypnotic."

Alesha Dixon remarked that Jordan was "like an old soul trapped in a young person's body. It was gorgeous."

Simon Cowell, who always has the all-important last word, said he loved how the teen took a risk and that he would remember her performance for "years and years and years to come."

"You didn't do what other people would normally do in this situation. You took that old song, but you made it sound current, relevant. You've made this final way, way better because you've set a real standard here," Cowell furthered.

With Simon saying that the 13-year-old Norwegian teenager setting the bar, it is safe to say that she has a good chance to win "America's Got Talent: The Champions."

Since the show has uploaded her performance on their official YouTube page, the video has now collected millions of views.

The winner of "The Champions" -- determined by the superfans voting on their favorite -- will be announced next Monda, Feb. 17.

Aside from Angelina Jordan, she is joined by nine other acts. However, there are certain acts that stood out on Monday's episode.

Duo Transcend has really upped their game by performing an act where they are blindfolded. In their performance, Mary Wolfe-Nielsen stood on Tyce Nielsen's shoulder and then stepped off. Mandel said it was "the best performance" they have ever seen.

Boogie Storm's performance is fun, but it is nothing memorable. Mandel said he was not impressed and thought there was no real message to their performance. Dixon said their dance was not the best, while Cowell still gave them a standing ovation.

The Silhouettes shocked everybody with their presentation of a household that lost their home. Dixon teared up and said it was beautiful, while Cowell said their performance was not as good as their previous one.

Hans performed Cowell's "favorite song" and later transitioned to J. Lo's "Let's Get Loud." Cowell did not hold back with his criticism, saying that it was pure torture.

Tyler Butler Figueroa had a magnificent performance with his violin, the "Hallelujah." Klum was wowed at how he could hold his own on the stage.

V. Unbeatable, meanwhile, is considered to be unmatched. They are always dancing and continues to be top-notch, even tossing a young boy onto a bike during their final performance. Mandel, who gave the groupd his Golden Buzzer, bowed down to them and said he believes the team is the "best act ever to grace the AGT stage."

