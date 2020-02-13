Happy Galentine's Day! What Is It & Why Do People Celebrate It?

Whether you love Valentine's Day or not, the holiday that celebrates romantic love is here. People who are in a relationship are excited for it since it is the day they feel extra loved. However, for those who are not into Valentine's Day at all -- for whatever reason they may have -- Galentine's Day is here to be celebrated instead.

Galentine's Day is yet to be an official holiday, but it was made famous by the character Leslie Knope in "Parks and Recreation." It is basically the day before Valentine's day, but it could also be celebrated on any other day.

An Accidental Holiday Discovery

In an episode of the hit television series "Parks and Recreation," the character of Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler) gathered all her girlfriends for lunch.

"February 14th, Valentine's Day, is all about romance," Knope explained to the camera. "But February 13th, Galentine's Day, is all about celebrating girl friendships. It is wonderful and it should be a national holiday as well."

Although it may not be recognized or celebrated all over the world, Knope would probably be happy to know how the phrase has helped empower women all over the world. The phrase "Galentine's Day" has become popularly used since that episode aired in 2010.

In fact, it has expanded to not only celebrating women's friendships. It has become a celebration of womanhood, leaving husbands, boyfriends and significant others at home to be one with female friends.

Celebrating Friendships For Good Health

As it turns out, there is a whole different reason to celebrate "Galentine's Day." In the data released by a research study conducted by Mayo Clinic in 2019, good friendships can be good to maintain good health. Adults with a strong support system have a reduced risk of developing serious health problems like high blood pressure, depression and unhealthy BMI.

The study also showed that adults who have a richer social life are likely to live longer than those who have fewer friends in their circle. Apparently, even medical science supports women in celebrating friendships with other women.

However, this does not mean that women should collect as many friends as they could. The quality of friendships that they keep is more important than the quantity. While it may be important to have a diverse network of acquaintances and friends, the key is to nurture truly good friendships.

It is best for women to have her circle of friends who will be there for her through thick or thin.

Galentine's Day Celebration

While everyone else may be busy preparing for a special surprise on Valentine's Day, there are a number of Galentine's Day celebrations happening around, too.

In Maine, the Bangor Wine and Cheese Company on Hammond Street is hosting a wine tasting event. It is already in its second year. So far, a lot of women and their friends enjoy the activity and are looking forward to more of it in the coming years.

Galentine's Day is not just about a celebration of friendship. It is also a special day to remind every woman to love herself more than anything or anyone else in the world.

"Loving yourself is a great way to celebrate life," Eric Mihan said, owner of the Bangor Wine and Cheese Company.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles