[VIDEO] Stephen Curry's 1-Year-Old Son Saying 'Love You Guys' Is The Cutest Thing You'll See!

Are you the type of social media user who scans your stress away by browsing the hashtag cute babies of Instagram? Do you find yourself going through your friend's Instagram account to check if they posted something about their adorable kids and be the first one to send out likes? What about hearing yourself say "aww" a million times and could almost pinch the screen of your smartphones as you cannot resist these cute angels?

There is something with babies that make them irresistible with whatever they do -- it quickly takes the stress away and put a smile on people's faces. That is why Instagram users could not help themselves upon seeing this adorable video of one of the cutest babies in the world, Canon Curry.

On Wednesday, Ayesha Curry -- wife of NBA star Stephen Curry -- made the photo-sharing site a better place by uploading a video of her one-year-old son Canon.

Swear, it is the cutest thing that you will see on the internet today!

In the short slip, Canon looked effortlessly charming in his matching stripes pajamas while clutching a Sesame Street's designed Elmo milk bottle.

"Wa-wu guys," he said, to which our baby talk expertise translates as "love you guys!" Awww! Cuteness overload.

In a split second, Canon's attention was diverted to something that he could indulge.

"Banana!" the baby boy exclaimed before he continues to munch on the nutritious fruit.

Canon's 30-year-old mom could be heard giggling on the background while filming his natural reactions.

Of course, Mommy Ayesha's 7.1 million Instagram followers could not help but gush over the cute boy.

"That's it. I'm coming over RIGHT THIS MINUTE," cookbook author Amanda Haas commented.

Another Instagram user replied: "Omggg i can't handle with this cuteness!! And he's soo grown up omg," ending with multiple heart-eye emoji.

The mother of three, who is famous for her "celebrity cook" status, always blesses her followers' feeds with photos and videos of her kids -- including seven-year-old Riley and four-year-old Ryan.

Both Ayesha and her Golden State Warrior star player husband make it a point to share memories of their adorable family on social media. But just like any parents, doing it for the 'Gram with three kids could also mean chaos.

On Christmas day, Ayesha shared a hilarious family photo that they got to mark the celebration. In the photo, Ayesha and Steph could be seen all smiles while the three kids and their dog are minding their own business.

The "most decent family photo" is perfectly relatable, as all parents know how hard it is to put kids together for a perfect family shot.





"Definitely the best photo we could get this year," Ayesha wrote.

"BUT we made up for it in love and quality time. We are in the THICK of it," she added with laugh-cry emoji.

Ayesha described the photo as "Beautiful chaos," before sending her Christmas greeting to her followers.

