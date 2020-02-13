Too Late? Jennifer Aniston Wants And Sees Kids In Her Future

The ever-gorgeous and talented Jennifer Aniston just turned 51! It just feels like yesterday when she charmed tons of people with her role as Rachel Greene in the hit 90s sitcom "Friends," and now she is one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses.

Jennifer's life had been an open book to the public since her rise to fame back in 1994. Fans have seen her on different relationships, make friends and even enemies in the industry. People also witnessed how she matured as an actress and accept challenging roles one after the other.

As she celebrates her golden years, the "The Morning Show" actress got a massive gift from Interview magazine, featuring her cover story and series of sizzling photos that do not totally reflect her age.

The Hollywood A-lister got a little daring in the cover photo by wearing a matching leather jacket and knee-high boots on top of a bodysuit. To say that Jennifer aged gracefully is an understatement, she rocked the edgy look like a pro!.

In the cover story, Jenn was "grilled" by one of her celebrity gal pals Sandra Bullock as they talk about her career. They also get a little personal talking about life.

Jennifer, who must have done all sorts of roles in her television and movie appearances, was asked by Bullock of something that she has not done yet.

"What is it that you haven't done yet that you are looking forward to doing? Is it on a work level? Is it on a spiritual evolvement level? Is it all of the above?" Bullock asked.

The actress, who already had two failed marriages, straightforwardly replied and confessed about her vision -- which included kids. It looks like we got a 51-year-old hot momma in the making!

"My gut reaction was to say all of the above," Jennifer said.

"It's not so much what I see myself doing, but it's more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That's the joyous snapshot in my head," she added.

Jennifer did not elaborate much on the statement, and she could be talking about Bullock's kids: 10-year-old Louis and 8-year-old Leila, whom she called "gorgeous children."

During the same interview, Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston also revealed how they first met, and it was through their mutual ex-boyfriend, Tate Donovan.

"We were introduced by our former boyfriend. I say 'our' because you and I both partook of this one human being," Bullock said, following up with "We both partook of Tate."

The award-winning actress has been single since 2018 when she and now ex-husband Justin Theroux ended their two and a half years of marriage.

Jenn recently had a sweet reunion with her first ex-husband, Brad Pitt, at the backstage of 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Their reunion was like a dream come true for the Brad-Jenn fans. It sent the internet upside down, leading to rumors that they are officially rekindling their romance.

