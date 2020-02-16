Stranger Things' Season 4: Netflix Makes Big Valentine's Day Reveal

Guess who is back from the dead...somehow. It is the fan-favorite Jim Hopper from Stranger Things!

Exactly on Valentine's day 2020, Netflix released the sneak peek of the Season 4 of sci-fi horror series. After the success from first three installations, viewers were definitely thrilled for the fourth season of the show.

The 50-second video entitled "From Russia with love" already gained more than five million views and received tons of positive comments on Youtube. Now that is impressive!

In the preview, the (former) Hawkins Police Chief, sporting a shaved head, is being held captivated by Russian prison guards in a snow-filled army base.

The Long Wait Is Over

As of now, the show has not yet released the airing date for its latest season. However, according to its creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, Season 4 is currently being filmed.

"We're excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway - and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper," the Duffer brothers said.

"Season four is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime - pray for the American."

Meanwhile, "Stranger Things" executive producer and director, Shawn Levy, was humbled and beyond thankful for the public's response and also for the overall accomplishment of the show.

"From the start, Stranger Things has been inspiring to all of us lucky enough to work on it. The Duffers and I have been working alongside the brilliant Netflix team for months to pull off this surprise. All the hard work was worth it, however, to bring our fans-the greatest fans in the world-this epic to reveal they've been hoping and waiting for. And this is only the beginning" Levy said.

'We Are Not In Hawkins Anymore'

The streaming giant confirmed last September 2019 that the show will be returning with a brand new season after signing a multi-million deal with the Duffer brothers.

Interestingly, Netflix did the announcement in style. They posted a cryptic tweet with a message "We are not in Hawkins anymore" followed by a post of an upside-down alarm clock and a smiley, giving the viewers a hint of the show's comeback.

The said tweet also goes well with the latest teaser, showing that the setting of Season 4 will also include Russia.

Cliffhanger

The heartbreaking finale episode of Season 3 titled "The Battle Of Starcourt" left the audience wondering whether Hopper was really dead.

It was after Hopper, along with Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman), broke into a secret Russian lab underneath Starcourt Mall in an attempt to close the gate to the Upside Down.

The group failed their mission when the laboratory exploded, leaving Hopper dead..or so we thought.

Hitting a Home Run

Netflix cited that "Stranger Things" Season 3 was the show's biggest season and was watched by over 64 million member households in its first four weeks of release.

From its first release in 2016, the show introduced an early 1980s vibe -- set in the fictional rural town of Hawkins, Indiana -- where a group of young kids fight with terrifying slime-vomiting creatures and mysterious government agents endangering their town.

Since then, "Stranger Things" made a huge wave in the movie industry, achieving critical praise, excellent reviews down to nominations and awards.

