Nick Cannon TRAUMATIZED After Mariah Carey Divorce: 'I Barely Survived'

Nick Cannon was the happiest man on Earth when he married Mariah Carey in 2008. With that said, their split in 2014 devastated him big time.

While Cannon seemed to have finally moved on from his six-year marriage with Carrey, that does not look the case now. Four years after their divorce has been finalized in 2016, the 39-year-old rapper revealed a heartbreaking consequence he faced after losing the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" hitmaker.

Cannon and His Trauma

The rapper and actor appeared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight before his blind date with a listener of his morning show "Nick Cannon Mornings on Power 106." In his appearance on ET, Cannon shared his hate about marriage.

"I don't believe in marriage anymore," Cannon said. "I have done that. I don't like doing things that I am not good at."

Though he and Carey have a friendly relationship since then, Nick still could not let himself remarry again.

Cannon, sounding so regretful, compared re-marrying to jumping out of a plane once again after it did not work out the first time. He added that he barely survived the first time, so he just could not take the same risk all over again.

Although he opened up about his fear in the interview, Cannon also claimed that he has been calling himself a hopeless romantic since he still dates but does not want his kids to think that he is a "player."

Trying to make the atmosphere a little less stressful, Cannon started to share one hilarious moment when one of his kids called him a "player."

"I was like, 'Who taught you that word?" Cannon said. "Who's been talking to you?' And (Moroccan was) like, 'Dad, you can't be a player forever.' I'm like, this is the worst."

Where Did it All Go Wrong?

Cannon once joked that it was all his fault that he lost Carey. But eventually, he unveiled the reason behind their split.

"I feel like when two people are in a relationship, it should be about growth. It should be a situation where everyone's becoming a better human being in the relationship," Cannon told U.S. TV host Wendy Williams in 2017, emphasizing how they were no longer growing together as a couple.

Cannon knows that it was now the best thing to do during that time since his priority was to become the best father to his children. However, he was anot able to do anything since separation was only the option they have.

Even after they split, Cannon revealed that he and Carey were still intimate toward each other. However, he clarified that only an unconditional love was left between them.

"I'm just there to support my children," Cannon added. "Whatever she wants to do with her personal life, I support her. I just want her to be happy."

Now that he no longer has Carey, Nick Cannon is regretting the nightmare he created for the rest of his life.

