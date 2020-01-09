50 Cent Wants Eminem to Ignore Nick Cannon: 'He is a Fool!'

50 Cent just added another reason for Nick Cannon to "rest in peace" after he advised Eminem to shrug off his rival.

During Eminem's appearance in Fat Joe and Dre's "Lord Above," he reignited his beef with Cannon that caused the "Jive" artist to continuously release diss tracks for him.

However, the "Love The Way You Lie" rapper kept his cool and teased Cannon more by only responding to him through Twitter, resulting to his fans to start the worldwide trend #RIPNickCannon.

Cannon Lost The Battle Already

Canon's first diss track, "The Invitation," directly targeted Eminem and showered him with damning allegations about his chauffeur. However, the target proved that he did not need to lift a finger and compose a response track to tear his enemy down.

The 47-year-old rapper took to his Twitter and told Cannon to stop his baseless claims, as he has never employed a chauffeur. In addition, he tweeted: "I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous."

I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

As soon as Eminem posted the tweet about his "jealous gardener," his fans started to diss Cannon on Twitter as well.

Eminem's fans defended him and laughed at Cannon for losing the battle without "Eminem lifting a finger."

One fan stated that Eminem does not need to reply since the Twitter community is doing the job for him through the tag #ripnickcannon.

"Imagine losing a battle, before the opponent arrives! S**ts embarrassing. Rip Nick," another fan tweeted.

It is already 2020 but the battle is not yet over as their co-hip-hop artist, 50 Cent, showed his ultimate support for Eminem.

50 Cent's Two Cents

During an interview with TheWrap at ABC's Television Critics Association press tour day, 50 Cent revealed the advice he gave Eminem about his beef with Cannon.

Per Yahoo News!, 50 Cent ultimately told Eminem not to be bothered since "Cannon is a fool." He also shared how he felt upon hearing the diss tracks from Cannon, calling them "terrible" to be even worthy of Eminem's time and art.

"You can't argue with a fool," the 44-year-old Power producer exclaimed. "When you understand that a person is not registering even when they're losing, then the argument goes forever. So you should just stop."

Unstoppable Nick

Meanwhile, even after he got snubbed after the release of his first and second pieces, the "Get Crunk Shorty" hitmaker attacked Eminem once more with a third diss track titled "Canceled: The Invitation."

The track included Eminem's unofficially released song about his attacks on black women.

Moreover, the song contained cuts from Eminem's raps in the past. Some even had lyrics insulting Cannon and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

The 39-year-old rapper added Eminem's statements from his interviews where he apologized for the offensive lyrics which can be heard in his early works.

The track's music video was released to WorldStarHipHop and shot in black-and-white. The "Me Sexy" rapper added more insult as the first two-minute intro of "The Invitation: Canceled" showed a smoking Cannon while listening to Eminem's previous songs and interviews.

"We let you be a guest in this house but now you canceled, Slim," Cannon rapped before he referred to Eminem as the "KKK of this generation."

