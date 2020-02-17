Prince William, Prince Harry Rift Permanent? Megxit Forcing Them To BATTLE Each Other

The story about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the royal family continues to make headlines even after more than one month.

In fact, more reports have been born out of it, including the rift between the brothers William and Harry. Sadly, this one looks like the battle lines have been drawn.

Moving On

On one side of the story, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are experimenting on their new life outside of the royal family. They are in the transition phase and are slowly moving everything they value in North America.

Although they have yet to find the house they will permanently live in, Meghan and Harry are already starting to plant their seeds in the new place.

In truth, the last couple of weeks were very hectic for the royal couple. They have been invited to several events and have been meeting very rich people with strong connections with practically everyone important in society.

However, although Harry and Meghan may mean well, the two have been heavily criticized for their actions. In fact, their possible presence in important events in Hollywood have been the talk of the town recently, as their actions could be seen as a breach of contract with the Queen.

To make a point, Meghan and Harry have reportedly fired 15 members of their staff and closed their Buckingham Palace office for good. The Daily Mail reported that this move of the royal couple is their way to send a strong message that they are unlikely to ever return to the U.K.

Their private secretary, Fiona Mcilwham, and the head of their communications, Sara Latham, were both fired at the same time. After this dramatic move, it seems pretty clear that Meghan and Harry do not consider U.K. as their home anymore.

Royal vs. Royal

Overall, even though when they were still in the U.K., Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were often the subject of criticisms while Prince William and Kate Middleton were (and still are) the media darlings.

With that said, the media narrative of the royal family has not changed at all. However, the only thing that has changed and has been greatly emphasized is that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are now the face of the family -- both in the present and in the future.

Whenever they show up in public places and celebration, Prince William and Kate always appear charming as ever. The two have taken on the role of senior royals. and they are making the most of it.

Just recently, Kate went to the Northern Irish Farm and the Scottish Cafe to promote "5 Big Questions On The Under Five." It is a campaign about childhood care and development.

In March, William and Kate will be visiting the Republic of Ireland. The royal couple are also planning a bushfire recovery tour in Australia after that.

All in all, it appears that Prince Harry and Meg and Prince William and Kate have been pitted against each other as they try to pave their own separate ways.

When they were working together, they were dubbed as the "Fab Four." Now, they are on an even playing field, trying to make a change in their own ways.

Royal Feud

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to leave the royal family, Prince Harry had reportedly been out of touch with his brother and future king.

The brothers have not been in good terms, and it all began when the documentary of Prince Harry and Meghan during their African tour came out. William felt as if he was betrayed by his brother after Harry spoke of how tiring it was to be part of the royal family.

In a previous interview, Prince William admitted that he and his brother have not been on speaking terms. However, he failed to divulge the real reason why they were fighting. Instead, he simply dismissed it as a common problem among brothers and family.

There have been conflicting reports recently on whether the royal feud has been fixed. However, one thing is clear: all the stories will not stop, especially now that the "Fab Four" are no more.

