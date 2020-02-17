Moving On: Jordyn Woods Done With The Kardashians, Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up early last year, and it is all because of the news that the NBA star hooked up with Jordyn Woods. Until this day, however, Jordyn continues to deny all allegations of her affair with the Cleveland Cavaliers center.

A Year of Realizations

A lot has happened to Woods since the February 2019 cheating scandal with Thompson, the baby daddy of Khloe Kardashian's child. The issue has caused a major rift between Woods and her long time best friend, Kylie Jenner.

The scandal also caused Koko and Thompson to break up for good. Sources close to the couple revealed that the relationship between the two was already in the rocks when the news of Jordyn and Tristan hooking up came out.

Apparently, the cheating scandal was not the first time Khloe caught Tristan cheating on her. Thompson also reporetdly cheated on her while she was pregnant with their child True.

Exactly a year later since Woods made headlines, a family friend told PEOPLE that the actress and model is moving on. She is doing her best to move past the scandal and do something good in her life.

Moreover, according to the said friend, Jenner and Woods are no longer in touch with each other.

"Jordyn's perspective of things have greatly changed. At this point, she's just going to let it be," the friend said. "She has said what she had to say."

Another friend said that Jordyn -- who had her acting debut when she guest-starred in a role in "Grown-ish" last year -- would rather focus on her career over anything else.

"She's working. She currently has a stint on TV and a couple of brand deals coming up," shared the source. Woods is making herself busy and productive, and while she is not doing too much, she is doing something to move past the scandal.

Dealing With The Issue

Thompson never really gave a straight answer whenever he is asked if he and Jordyn ever hooked up or had a relationship in the past. However, on March 1, Woods opened up to the public in a tell-all interview on the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

When Jada Pinkett Smith asked Woods about his relationship with Thomson, she revealed that the basketball player kissed her at an after party at his house on February 17. They were both drunk at that time.

However, she adamantly denied ever having sex with him. Determined to clear her name, Woods underwent the lie detector test on camera. She passed with flying colors.

Life After The Scandal

As Woods remains estranged with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Khloe and Tristan seem to be getting back together. They are currently co-parenting their 22-month old daughter and are spending a lot of time together.

Rumors said that the two are working on their relationship, but they opted to keep it a secret as Khloe is afraid of all the bashing she would get for getting back with her baby daddy.

Tristan is trying to win her back. Nonetheless, although Khloe is very flattered for all his efforts (including giving her a diamond-embellished promise ring), the youngest Kardashian sister is reportedly having second thoughts about being in a romantic relationship with him.

"Right now, Khloe is focused on getting along with him so they can properly co-parent their daughter, True," the source added.

