Justin Bieber Opens Up About The One Big Lesson He Learned From Kobe Bryant's Passing

The death of Kobe Bryant was a tragedy.

It happened with such cruelty that it shook the entire world.

There was hardly anyone in the entire world who wasn't mourning the untimely demise of the former NBA superstar and his daughter.

Countless celebrities have come forward with touching tributes to Bryant, and joining their ranks was Justin Bieber.

He was also not left untouched, as he lost a dear friend, leaving a profound mark on his life. Bryant's death has reminded the 25-year-old singer to live life to the fullest, causing him to re-evaluate his own life.

Speaking with The Daily Mail, he started music the "very long journey" of life. "I've been through a lot, but I've been working hard for a long time, trying to work out how to express myself better," the "Yummy" singer shared.

"I've been through so many changes in my life. Some of them have been good, but some of them have been bad. Some I could control, and some I could not," Justin Bieber reflected.

He also mentioned that "sometimes we can all be struggling, even though some people hide it better than others."

Speaking to The Sun, Hailey Baldwin Bieber's husband admitted that he had a relationship in the past but believes that none of the things he has in his life now as promised.

Therefore, he has to "live life to the full."

The Los Angeles Lakers player's death taught him lessons that none of his relationships can ever explain.

Mentioning Kobe Bryant, Justin Bieber said that "it reminded me that life could be tragic and it can be short."

"When we get in our cars and leave here, no one knows what's going to happen next. You have to grab life by the balls," the "Seasons" artist said.

On Valentine's Day, the wife of Kobe Bryant, Vanessa, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram in honor of the special occasion.

"To my forever Valentine, I love you so much. Missing you so much on your favorite holiday," Vanessa wrote.

She included an old photo of herself with Bryant with "Tell Him" by Lauryn Hill's song as music.

Vanessa shared her post just hours after the Los Angeles Lakers revealed the details for the "Celebration of Life" public memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, who died with him, Gianna Bryant at the STAPLES Center on Monday, February 24.

According to the NBA website, fans need to register to purchase tickets that will be released for public sale on Wednesday, February 19, at 10 AM.

Fans with personal access codes will then be given access to purchase available tickets at three different price points, depending on the seating location.

Tickets are priced at $224 each, 2 for $224 and $24.02 each. Buyers will be limited to no more than two tickets and will be nontransferable.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which was established by Kobe Bryant before his death to support youth sports.

It was named Mamba Sports Foundation initially, but Vanessa announced she was adding Gianna's nickname to the foundation's name.

"Our mission remains the same - and stronger than ever - to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you for all the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi's legacy," she announced on her Instagram.

Kobe Bryant met Vanessa in 1999 when he was 21, and she was 17. They later married in 2001.

Bryant is survived by his wife and their three daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, seven months.

