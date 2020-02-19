'No Time To Die' Expected to Break Franchise Record Despite THIS Massive Problem

Two months before its official release, early box office projections for "No Time to Die" already hinted that the 2020 film could break all opening weekend records hit by the previous James Bond films.

According to Box Office Pro, "No Time to Die" might be able to earn between $75 million to $100 million domestically within its first three days. They based it on the current range of the series' all-time opening weekend record.

If they make it, they could grab the title from "Skyfall" for having the highest weekend sale after it earned $88.3 million in three days in 2012.

The team boosted their sales more and had a massive draw when MGM CEO Harry Sloan unveiled their plans to make Craig sign in four more Bond Films after his success in "Casino Royale" in 2006. He continued playing his role in "Quantum of Solace" (2008), "Skyfall" (2012), and Spectre (2015).

All the aforementioned Craig-lead James Bond films ranked as the four highest-grossing Bond films ever, with Skyfall topping the list with a $1 billion mark.

Now that the producers welcomed the 51-year-old actor back for his last film, it is possible "No Time to Die" to take the highest flight once it premieres in April 2020.

Can They Make It?

There was a supposed "No Time to Die" premiere in Beijing before its promotional tour in April. But Chinese reports confirmed that the producers canceled the scheduled event due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 first appeared in China's Hubei province. It already infected more than 71,000 people globally, and 1,775, including five people outside of mainland China, already expired.

Because of this, the premieres for all Valentine's Day films and most of its other February movies have been canceled in the whole country.

If the theaters reopen again in April just in time for the movie to screen, it would add more chance to the team to surpass its previous chapters' recognitions.

This is because China is one of the sales-generating countries for the whole James Bond franchise ever since and even became the home of the highest number of moviegoers of "Spectre."

"Spectre" had over $881 million total box office sales worldwide and the $84 million of which came from China.

"No Time to Die" Competitors

Set to debut on April 10 in North America, "No Time to Die" will be the last film of Craig, and it will be released together with high-profile titles.

The Disney's live-action "Mulan" remake and the new comic movie "New Mutants" are just two out of the roll of films that will be part of the cinema this spring.

Despite that fact, Craig's action movie will not still have a hard time topping the charts once it opens since it is pretty more popular than its competitors. Moreover, its perfect schedule before the arrival of Marvel Studios' "Black Widow" lets them grab more viewers.

Fans can only wait for now whether "No Time to Die" will provide Craig the best farewell records. For now, they can be thankful that it will surely become another financially successful James Bond film.

READ MORE: Double History! 'Parasite' Reaches Another Major Milestone After Oscars Sweep

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles