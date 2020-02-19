Hailey Baldwin Reveals The BIGGEST Reason Why She Would Never Go Back to Her Old Life

Hailey Baldwin married Justin Bieber in 2018, but their honeymoon phase has not ended yet. She is soaking up in the life of a newlywed and she is very happy about it.

After tying the knot in September of 2018, the 23-year-old model revealed that her life has become more laid back ever since.

The Other Side of Life

Both Justin and Hailey live fast-paced lives considering the nature of the industries they both belong to.

Justin Bieber is one of the biggest singers, and his schedule has got him performing here and there while doing recordings for his new album. Hailey, on the other hand, is a young model whose career is at its prime. She has also become the ambassador for several brands, particularly in beauty and wellness.

However, since their marriage, the couple has adjusted well to a married life. Despite all the activities lined up for them, they have learned to prioritize and focus on what is important in their relationship -- something that Hailey is happy about.

"Justin and I are homebodies. When we first got married, I was still coming out of the phase where I liked to always be doing something," Hailey told People in an exclusive interview. "But now I've realized how much of a luxury it is to just be able to stay in on a Friday night with a fire going. Now I will never go back!"

The model also said that for them, the perfect day off is spent doing errands together and coming home to catch up on some shows. If not, it was about movie night in their crib.

On Getting Healthy Together

The last few years have been tough for Justin. The 25-year old singer had to deal with a lot, including his struggle with various health issues. His diagnosis of a Lyme disease has gotten the couple to become very clean in their home.

They both had to change their diet and had to make a complete lifestyle change to help Justin battle the disease. Hailey revealed that between the two of them, Biebs was always the one who ate a lot of junk food.

"When he was suffering from his health scare, he found out that his body was completely allergic to gluten that he had to completely cut it out," Baldwin said.

The change in the diet has also brought about changes in Justin's "his mood, the way he felt, his skin and everything," Hailey added.

While Baldwin grew up eating gluten-free foods, she indulged in pizza and pasta after finding out that she was not allergic to gluten at all. However, when Justin began to focus on getting himself healthy, she knew that she had to keep up.

Now, they no longer have dairy, caffeine, or gluten in their diet. Because of their busy schedules, the couple brought in a chef to make sure that their diet is managed well.

Hailey Baldwin has a body to-die-for, and she keeps it that way not only through a special diet. She also engages in a well-rounded exercise regimen, including some weight lifting at the gym and some hot Pilates several times a week.

Working on self-care and putting on some feel-good make-up always does the job of keeping her mood up and positive.

"I love a red lip," Hailey shared. "I love playing around with stuff while at home."

