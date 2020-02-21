3-Week Rule? Pamela Anderson's 12-Day Husband Jon Peters Engaged Anew

A few weeks after ending his 12-day marriage to Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters is already engaged to another woman.

The film producer is engaged to his ex-fiance, Julia Bernheim, according to Us Weekly.

This news was revealed while Neptune Wellness CEO Michael Cammarata rang the NASDAQ Closing Bell on Thursday and Peters attended as a guest and an investor in Neptune Wellness.

The 52-year-old "Baywatch" star married the producer on January 20 in Malibu. However, they announced their split less than two weeks later.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another," Pamela Anderson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on February 1.

"Life is a journey and love are a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process," she concluded.

Peters also shared his two cents on the breakup, denying reports that he was the one who proposed and all other contrary allegations thrown to him.

Speaking to Page Six via email, he said, "Everything they told you was a lie."

"She was the one who texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving in. I dropped everything for Pam," he said.

The 74-year-old producer even confirmed that Anderson married him to help pay off her debts, saying, "She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it."

When asked who pulled the plug on the relationship, Jon Peters admitted that he did and sent a text to Pamela Anderson that said, "These past nine days have been an amazing love fest. This whole marriage thing with lawyers, debt and jazmin have scared me. It made me realize that at 74, I need a simple, quiet life and not an international love affair."

The producer continued in the text expressing how he thought building an empire together was fun, but he was wrong because he's a "simple guy" who loved his kids and didn't want to fly back and forth to Canada.

As for reports that said he was "controlling" in their marriage, the 74-year-old producer argued that he welcomed the blonde icon into his life "with open arms and love." If Anderson meant controlling, Peters made it known that he paid for her bills since she was broke that he even brought Anderson a new wardrobe.

The two married on January 20 at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica.

Their out-of-nowhere union came as a surprise since they had dated 30 years before this marriage and had seemingly only just rekindled their romance.

According to Radar Online's source, "It was always a slightly bizarre relationship. They have been close for decades, but she only spoke by text, never on the phone."

The insider revealed that their whirlwind romance sparked four hours together, after not seeing each other for years.

Another source told Us Weekly that while Jon Peters and Pamela Anderson tied the knot, they never obtained a marriage license.

