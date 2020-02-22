Royal Rebel: Meghan Markle PISSED at Queen Elizabeth II Over 'Sussex Royal' Ban

Earlier this week, Queen Elizabeth II proved that she had the "last laugh" over the "Megxit" battle with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It is after Her Majesty and the rest of the senior royals reportedly agreed to ban the couple from using the term "royal" in their branding as they fund their newfound private and independent life.

It only means that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to drop the million-dollar word "royal" if they decide to milk in the "Sussex Royal" brand in any of their future endeavors outside the monarchy after "Megxit."

Instead of accepting their fate, the 38-year-old Duchess was pissed with the Queen's decision and was said to have expressed her frustration with her inner circle.

According to a Daily Mail report, the actress-turned-royal immediately complained to her friends about the Queen's recent backlash, saying that nothing is "legally stopping" them from using the Sussex Royal brand.

Meghan reportedly voiced out that using the term should not be an issue since they do not want to be selling shirts and pencils in the first place.

"Meghan said the global projects they are working on speak for themselves, and they chose that name to protect the royal name, not profit off of it," the insider said.

The source, who is said to be one of Meghan's friends, added that the brand name does not really influence the kind of foundation they are building, as it will surely impact people and the environment positively.

"She said regardless of the name, Harry and Archie have royal blood, and no one can take that away. And that as a family, they will always be considered royalty," the source furthered.

Additionally, the source emphasized that Meghan is confident their "success is inevitable" with or without the royal branding because their future works will have the purest intention -- and that is all that matters.

The insider said that Meghan and Harry are now focused on the bigger picture of creating a better world for their nine-month-old son Archie.

Meghan and Harry's Official Response

Coincidentally, the Sussexes spokesperson recently confirmed that Meghan and Harry do not plan on using the "Sussex Royal" when they are officially out of the royal family starting April 1.

"Therefore, the trademark applications that were filed as protective measures, acting on advice from and following the same model for The Royal Foundation, have been removed," the spokesperson said, as reported by Express.

The statement added that the couple reached an agreement with the Queen that their new organization will be launched this Spring will not bear the "Sussex Royal Foundation" name.

Megxit Trial

On Wednesday, the Sussexes spokesperson also confirmed that their official exit from the royal family would take place on the 31st of March.

They will be under a 12-month transition period to make sure all arrangements will be beneficial to all parties involved.

