Royal Trial: How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Could Still Back Out of 'Megxit'

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, they made it clear that they want to lead a financially independent life while still supporting Queen Elizabeth II.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already begun their post-royal hustle to fund their newfound private lives, it seems like the Queen and Buckingham Palace are still giving them one last chance to take back their infamous "Megxit" decision.

Megxit Trial

In a statement released on Wednesday, the royal couple's spokesperson confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan's exit to the royal family would officially take effect by the 31st of March.

But instead of cutting all ties with the British monarchy, Prince Harry and Meghan will have a 12-month transition period of their royal exit. The spokesperson said that the "trial period" is given to make sure all arrangements will be beneficial to all parties involved.

Does it mean the couple can still back out from their initial decision to quit as senior royals, and the United Kingdom will accept them with open arms?

As per Sky News, the statement added that starting April 1st, Meghan and Harry will be represented by the U.K. foundation team since they no longer need an office at Buckingham Palace.

"In general, the themes of their cause-related work will remain unchanged, which includes the Commonwealth, community, youth empowerment, and mental health, collectively," the statement wrote.

While Meghan's duty will focus on women empowerment, gender equality, and education, the statement noted that "the duke's priorities remain supporting the welfare of servicemen and women, conservation, sport for social development, HIV and Travalyst which works to mobilize the tourism and travel industry for social good."

Official Royal titles

Meghan and Harry's spokesperson also confirmed that while they could keep their Duke and Duchess of Sussex title, they may no longer use it during future official engagements.

However, they will still get to retain their titles as "The Earl & Countess of Dumbarton" and "The Baron & Baroness Kilkeel," which was also given to them as a gift by the Queen during their wedding on May 2018.

Prince Harry will also get to keep his honorary military position during the year-long trial period.

Final Royal Engagements

Leading to their official exit date, the couple is expected to go back to the United Kingdom to attend their last official royal engagements.

As part of their final royal engagements, Prince Harry will join rock star Jon Bon Jovie for a recording session for the Invictus Games Choir on February 28th. The couple will also grace the Endeavor Fund Awards on March 5.

Furthermore, Prince Harry will attend the official opening of Silverstone Experience together with Lewis Hamilton on March 6. The following day, Meghan and Harry are joining the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall.

Meghan will also mark the celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, while she and her husband will be joining the rest of the royal family to attend the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey for their final royal hurrah on March 9.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles