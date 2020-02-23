Kate Beckinsale Turns Heads With Sultry IG Pic ... and Hilarious Caption!

Kate Beckinsale has always had an enviable face, but her recent Instagram post features not just her beautiful face but her well-toned body as well.

Why does she look like she just stepped out of a photoshoot all the time even when she really just got out of the bathroom?

Bikini Body

The 46-year-old actress and model does not look like she aged at all since turning 25. She showed off her sexy, envy-worthy body while standing in the doorway of a restroom. Her long legs and toned abs are to die for.

The "Underworld" actress took to social media on February 22 to share a sultry snap with its hilariously good caption for all her 4 million followers.

In the photo, the actress was wearing a strapless maroon bikini and gold earrings. She was also showing off her hair in big bouncy waves while she stared at something from a distance.

"When a door closes, a window opens. Or it should be in a bathroom if people have any manners at all," she captioned the photo.

Her followers were too quick to notice her sizzling photo and left comments to compliment how great she looked. One fan commented, "I gotta know what your trainer does for you as well as your nutritionist. You look gorgeous at your age and I'm 20 years younger and need some tips, stat!"

Quirky Caption

Some followers, on the other hand, opted to leave a comment about the caption. One scarred fan wrote, "My Dad always said that he left something in the bathroom and sent one of us looking for it. It was not a happy childhood."

The caption was indeed quite amusing, though some could not help but reminisce the not-so-good experience they had with bathrooms and close doors.

Kate has always been in the headlines for her incredible fashion style and seemingly ageless beauty. However, she made it to the papers a lot of time last year when she went out and dated Pete Davidson. Although a lot of people were surprised that the two of them were dating considering the 20-year age gap, it was not really their difference that shocked the world.

It was more of their PDA that got everyone talking. Kate and Pete became the talk of the town when the two seem to hit it off at the Golden Globes in January of 2019. In the following months, they were spotted holding hands, making out during a hockey game and having parents over for dinner.

However, their romance was short-lived and during an interview, Beckinsale said she has never been in that position before. "I never dated anyone with their own bag of mischief. It's all quite shocking and takes a lot of getting used to."

Now, Kate Beckinsale is in the headlines for her amazingly fit body. Apart from that, there is a long line of exciting new projects coming up and all her fans can't wait to see what this year has in store for her. They are hopeful, though, that her acting career would take the front seat this time.

