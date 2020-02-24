Wow! Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Bags Major Award... at Just 8 Years Old

Blue Ivy may only be just eight years old, but unlike other kids her age, she has already accomplished a lot.

The daughter of an award-winning artist and self-made billionaire, Blue Ivy has proven that she is an icon in the making just like her mom.

Being the youngest winner of the major award, Blue Ivy won the "Outstanding Duo or Group" in the recent NAACP Image Awards 2020 along with Beyoncé and Saint Jhn on the song "Brown Girl" for the album "The Lion King: The Gift".

The mother-and-daughter tandem seems to be wasting no time, as Queen Bey also took home six major awards including outstanding female artist and outstanding albums.

#BrownSkinGirlChallenge

"Brown Girl" is a part of the soundtrack for the box office hit remake of "Lion King," which was released mid-2019. Beyonce played the voice of "Nala'' together with actor Donald Glover (Simba), James Earl Jones (Mufasa) and Seth Rogen (Pumbaa).

The "Single Ladies" artist previously revealed that the song was inspired by the resilience and strength of the women of Africa. It was also a tool that led to the viral #BrownSkinGirlChallenge as part of the celebration of dark-skinned women.

Proud Grandma Knowles

Aside from parents Beyonce and Jay Z, another proud fam is grandma Knowles, Tina Lawson.

In her Instagram account, she congratulated the success of Blue Ivy and said she is proud that her granddaughter is the youngest artist to win a major award.

"Congratulations BLUE IVY on your NAACP award last night for singing and writing on 'Brown Skin Girl' from the Album The Gift. The youngest artist to win a major awardGrandma is soo proud of you️️️ 8 years old!!!!️ You are giving all the beautiful little brown girls a voice ️".

This is not the first time that Blue Ivy has won a major award. In fact, she was named as the youngest ever person to appear on a billboard chart. It was after her debut on the Billboard Top 100 chart for the same song.

The Carters indeed set the bar high, as their daughter also took home the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards for the song-writing category for "Brown Skin Girl". Aside from the prestigious accomplishment in the entertainment scene, Blue Ivy is also an honorary citizen of Croatia.

Beyonce's Idea on Success

The Grammy award-winning singer also opened up about her experience with multiple miscarriages and the emotional impact on her.

In her previous interview with Elle Magazine, Beyonce revealed that her experience has taught her to become who she is right now.

"I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else," the 38-year-old artist said.

"Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It's difficult for me to go backwards."

Beyonce and Jay Z are proud parents to Blue Ivy (8) and twins Rumi and Siri (2).

