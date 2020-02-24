REPORT: Disgraced Harvey Weinstein Guilty, Jail Time Awaits!

It was two years ago when two women decided to come forward and end the disgusting abuse they experienced at the hands of film industry giant, Harvey Weinstein. On Monday, the victims finally received justice after New York juries convicted the Hollywood movie producer guilty of two of the five charges pressed against him.

The 67-year-old film producer was found guilty of a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. He will face 25 years of jail time.

Weinstein was specifically found guilty of forcing former "Project Runway" production assistant Miriam Haley to perform oral sex on him in 2006.

However, the jury consisting of seven men and five women, acquitted Weinstein from three further charges, including first-degree rape and counts of predatory assault, which would have carried a possible life sentence.

After the guilty verdict was served, Weinstein remains in custody before receiving his final sentence on March 11, 2020. His lawyers requested for him to stay in a jail infirmary while waiting for the sentence day.

History of Abuse

In October 2017, The New York Times dropped a bombshell story detailing the years of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein. Hollywood actresses Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd are the first two women to come forward to have the courage to end the producer's abuse.

The accusation includes forcing women in his workplace like actresses, production assistants, or writers to give him a massage or watch him naked. On several occasions, he also promised to help these women to get "career advancement" in exchange for sexual favors.

Although Weinstein issued an apology, he vehemently denied the allegations that he is harassing female employees for the past three decades.

After the Weinstein scandal broke, at least 13 more female victims came forward to back the accusation and top it off with a rape allegation, which the producer disputed.

Othe victims -- including actress Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino, office assistant Lisa Rose and more -- decided to speak against the producer. Some of the said Weinstein pressured them into a physical relationship, while others accused him of rape.

#MeToo Movement

More women came to light to narrate their horrific experience with Weinstein, which birth the #MeToo movement. it is a campaign for women to be heard and eventually unmask the system of abuse and power in different settings.

Joining the #MeToo campaigns are Hollywood A-listers Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, who revealed that they also experienced harassment from Weinstein during the earlier days of their career. Model Cara Delevingne also shared her experience of getting unwanted advances from the film mogul.

British actress Lysette Anthony also accused Weinstein of raping her in London in the late 1980s. At the same time, "Game of Thrones" star Lena Headey took to Twitter to expose the sexual harassment she experienced with the producer.

The Weinstein Fall

This multiple sexual assault accusation has lead Weinstein to fall from his tower of success. He was thrown out of his own company and stripped off previous recognitions awarded to him for his contribution to the film industry.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles