Back To UK? Prince Harry Faces Major Barriers To Living The American Dream

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to step down as senior royal members of the monarchy last January and currently, they are in North America living a private life.

The couple plans to raise their child away from the spotlight and become financially independent, which means they will not be using British taxpayers' money to fund their lifestyle.

However, there has been a significant roadblock for Prince Harry: he will not be able to work in the U.S. without the correct visa.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward when she appeared at U.K. talkRADIO with host Mike Graham, the 35-year-old prince is yet to secure a green card that allows one to work in America.

Seward also predicted that the couple would most likely opt to live on the west coast or east coast of the U.S., but she pointed out they still have to fix their issues with taxes and visas.

"They will probably live in New York or California eventually, but then you have all the problems with the residence and the taxes," Seward said.

Moving to America would also mean that Prince William's younger brother could potentially owe U.S. taxes to the Internal Revenue Services.

When Graham asked and highlighted that Harry will not be exempted from taxes, the royal expert responded: "No. and because he doesn't have a green card, he is not allowed to work there."

It is reported to be a controversial topic if a member of the royal family pays the U.S. tax authorities.

However, it is worth noting that Harry is eligible to apply for a green card or residency visa because his wife is American. Under the current U.S. immigration laws, the Prince would need a green card to stay longer than three months permitted under the ESTA visa.

Post-Royal Work

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a billionaires' summit in Miami recently. They have been reportedly paid to speak in front of an audience to the tune of $500,000 to $1 million.

It seems like big companies are trying to book Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and after March 31, they are free to do whatever they want to do because it will mark the start of their transition period.

After the negotiations that followed after stepping down, the couple agreed to drop their HRH titles.

According to the Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth II also asked the couple to stop referring themselves as "royal" in their "Sussex Royal" branding.

Before their bombshell announcement in January, the couple has already trademarked "Sussex Royal" to various uses, such as t-shirts, pencils and so much more. However, discussions about their branding are still ongoing.

Page Six reported that as the two go into their next chapter, planning has been well underway around the launch of their new non-profit organization.

"As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word 'Royal,' in this context, needs to be reviewed," says the royal source.

