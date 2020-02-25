Duffy Reveals Tragic Truth Behind Years-Long Break: "I Was Drugged, Raped & Held Captive"

Grammy-award winning singer Duffy has finally opened up about where she has been in the last decade.

The 35-year-old singer spoke the truth that took everyone by surprise, revealing she was out of the limelight because she was in recovery after being drugged, raped and held captive.

The Dark Past

In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, Duffy uncovered details about the years she has spent outside of the spotlight.

"You can only imagine the amount of times I have thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well I am not sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it," Duffy wrote as a caption to a black and white photo of herself.

She was looking down and was walking when the photo was taken.

After which, the "Mercy" hitmaker opened up where she has been and why she just disappeared. The singer, who won the Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2008, has been out since her last studio album was released in 2010. It felt like she was a one-hit-wonder when "Mercy" hit the charts and she was gone.

Duffy -- born Aimee Anee Duffy -- was earlier contacted by a journalist asking why she disappeared and where she has been. She granted the reporter a tell-all interview last summer where she told her story in full.

"He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak," she said about how she opened up to the reporter. "The truth is I was raped, and drugged, and held captive over some days."

Moving Forward

"The truth is, and please trust me I am okay and safe now," the singer said.

The Grammy winner said that there was no lighter way of saying what she has gone through. But at the end of the day, Duffy remains grateful that she is okay now and that she survived what happened to her.

"The recovery took some time," she confessed.

Duffy continued saying, "in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine my heart again. The sun does now shine."

She went on to explain the reason why she hid everything from the public and chose to not use her voice to speak of her pain. Duffy highlighted that she "did not want to show the world the sadness" in her eyes before saying she was not able to sing from her heart because it was broken.

In the coming weeks, Duffy promised that she would be having an open interview where she will be answering any questions should people have them.

"I have sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x," she added.

In the closing of the post, Duffy asked people to "please respect" her and her family. She also pleaded for support and make the interview a "positive experience."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles