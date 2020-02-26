Queen Elizabeth A Victim, Meghan Markle 'Dumps' Everyone, Father Thomas Markle Says

The family conflict between Meghan Markle and his father Thomas Markle continues. In fact, it intensified even more after the Markle patriarch learned about his daughter's latest action.

Thomas was said to be "very upset" with the Sussexes' official statement addressing the ongoing issue with the British monarchy.

"I don't think they have the right to use the word royal. I don't think they have the right to speak to the Queen the way they've spoken to her," Thomas told TMZ.

The 75-year-old father also mentioned to the news outlet that he thinks "it's an insult to the Queen and the British people" that her daughter and husband Prince Harry left them.

"My daughter dumped me one day before she got married. She dumped my family. She's dumped Doria's family. She's dumped every family. And now she's dumping the British family," the Markle patriarch furthered.

Meghan's Complicated Relationship With His Father

Their father-daughter tandem strained relationship started two years ago when Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018.

Meghan's father was MIA on her wedding day due to his health conditions, but it was followed by a staged paparazzi shoot he previously admitted ... which now he regrets. It did not help that Thomas reportedly revealed to the British Press the letter Meghan wrote to him, ruining the Duchess of Sussex's reputation.

The Queen Wants "Megxit" to End

Before Thomas' remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan's demeanor towards her majesty, the reigning monarch was reportedly said to be eager to move on from the issue.

Queen Elizabeth II may publicly support the Sussexes' decision to step down from their royal duties, but she does not want to discuss matters regarding the issue.

Her Majesty reportedly fears that the ongoing controversy might damage the image of the monarchy as an institution, which is the last thing the Queen wants to happen.

This resulted in the Queen's firm decision to draw a line between her personal relationship within the family and protect her role as the head of the state.

Meghan and Harry Officially Breaks Free

Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a lengthy statement on their website disclosing their plans as they officially break free from the royal family on March 31.

After their resignation as senior members of the royal family, the two are looking to be financially independent and will no longer receive any money from the Sovereign Grant.

The transition also includes that they will not represent the Queen on her behalf, though both are allowed to maintain their patronages. Lastly, Prince Harry will still be able to keep his place as sixth in line to the throne.

The Sussex "Unhappy" With the "Megxit" Deal

Speaking to The Sun, royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said he believes that the couple is "unhappy" with the terms set by the Queen after they were forbidden to use their "Sussex Royal" brand.

While they accepted the decision, it was clear on their statement that they do not like it.

"While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020".

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles