Queen Elizabeth In Pain, Just Wants THIS Family Crisis Over

The saga continues in the royal family as Queen Elizabeth II makes a heartbreaking plea amid the controversial "Megxit."

Apparently, the Queen was tormented with the current situation of Prince Harry and wife Meghan. As a result, she dislikes it when issues pertaining to his grandson are being brought up.

"She generally doesn't want to talk about it," a palace insider told Vanity Fair. The source also mentioned that Her Majesty the Queen wants to move on from the ongoing controversy.

"The Queen has been keen to get this resolved because she sees it is damaging to the monarchy, and on a personal level, I think this has been rather hurtful for her.

"She has got to the point where she doesn't want to think about it anymore, she just wants it over and done with," the source further told the magazine.

Queen Elizabeth II on "Family Crisis"

It is the royal duty of the Queen to protect the British monarchy at all times, so being firm with her decision to ban the couple from using the term "Sussex Royal" for their commercial ventures would preserve the image of the royal family.

Previously, royal commentator Dan Wootton mentioned in TalkRadio that the Queen is drawing a thin line with her emotion and her role as the head of the state.

"The Queen rightly wants to try to be supportive of her grandson's new start even though she is personally very upset by their choice to quit as a senior royal. But she also knows that the couple's desire to make a lot of money in the commercial sector is potentially perilous for the reputation of the monarchy," Wootton said.

Apart from the Megxit dispute, Queen Elizabeth II faced another "family crisis" after her favorite son Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties following the controversy of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York confirmed his connection with Epstein but denied being involved in the alleged sexual harassment of underage girls.

While it is evident the Queen understands Prince Andrew's reason, she is deeply saddened. However, it left the Queen with no other option but to give him her approval to step down.

The Queen's assertiveness with her decisions only show how she is fully engaged with her role.

The Sussex Addressed Queen's Agreement

In a lengthy statement posted through their website, Prince Harry and Meghan look like they are "unhappy" with the Queen's agreement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released an official statement mentioning their current plans now that they have decided to live in North America.

The couple also addressed their concern towards the Queen's announcement and has agreed not to use "Sussex Royal" as part of their branding.

After their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, both Harry and Meghan's lives as working royals will end on March 31. This gives them the chance to become financially independent, meaning they will no longer receive any money from the Sovereign Grant.

