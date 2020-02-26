REPORT: Bill Cosby Supports Rapist Harvey Weinstein, Slams Decision

In the wake of Harvey Weinstein's guilty verdict, disgraced actor Bill Cosby showed his support for the former Hollywood producer.

A convicted sex offender himself, Cosby claimed that Weinstein's trial was "unfair" and criticized the justice system's lack of due process.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby's publicist, released a statement through the comedian's Instagram account, saying: "This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public opinion."

Cosby also pointed out that the jury was being selective and unjust towards the famous and wealthy men in America.

"There's no way you would have anyone believe that Mr. Weinstein was going to receive a fair and impartial trial. Also, this judge showed that he wanted a conviction by sending the jurors back to deliberate after they were hung on many of the counts," the statement read.

"Here's the question that should haunt all Americans, especially wealthy and famous men...Where do we go in this country to find fairness and impartiality in the judicial system; and where do we go in this country to find Due Process?" he added.

Cosby also stated that the #metoo movement was only focused on "Becky [White women]," and he challenged the activists to "go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves."

Harvey Weinstein Case

The Hollywood mogul was arrested in May 2018 in New York following accusations made against him, which includes exploitation of dozens of women in the film and entertainment industry.

The jury went on a trial in January of this year, with Weinstein facing five charges of rape and sexual assault in which he pleaded not guilty.

On Monday, February 24, the 67-year-old film producer was found guilty for two out of five charges for committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving former "Project Runway" production assistant Miriam Haley and rape in the third degree involving aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

With the court's decision, Weinstein faces a minimum prison sentence of five years and a maximum of up to 25 years.

Bill Cosby's Sexual Abuse Case

Just like Weinstein, Cosby's reputation was tarnished after he has been subjected to publicized sexual assaults.

The allegations started in 2014 after Cosby was accused of sexual misconduct, drug affiliated abuse and rape.

In 2018, the Emmy award-winning actor was convicted for sexual abuse of former Temple University employee Andrea Constand for drugging and molesting her in 2004. For this case, the 82-year-old actor was sentenced three to 10 years in prison.

Before being tagged as "sexual predator," Cosby was first known as "America's Dad" for his popular sitcom "The Bill Cosby Show" which aired for two seasons.

#MeToo Movement

The #MeToo movement played a big role in both Weinstein's and Cosby's case.

On this note, the decision over the producer's verdict was a "celebration" for the group given that he is the first of the high-profile men who faced genuine legal consequences for his actions.

One supporter of this movement is actress Rose McGowan who first accused Weinstein of sexual assault.

