Queen Elizabeth II TIRED of Prince Harry-- 'Such An Embarrassment!'

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly annoyed at his grandson, Prince Harry, because of the whole "Megxit" scandal.

According to a source who told Us Weekly, "She's so disappointed that her own grandchild would heap so much embarrassment on the monarchy and bring all this unwanted attention on his family at the worst possible time."

Another source told Vanity Fair that the head of the monarchy was already weary of Megxit, so she was keen to get this resolved as she sees it "damaging to the crown," and on a personal level, "hurtful for her."

Her Majesty is reportedly at the point where she doesn't want to think about Megxit anymore that she "wants it over and done with."

The drama within the royal family doesn't seem to stop, as Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly annoyed at how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reacted about them unable to use the word "royal" in their branding.

Everyone may recall that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back from their senior royal duties and because of that, they will not be able to use or trademark "Sussex Royal."

This means that all of their trademark applications, including their website, their merchandise and Instagram username should be changed.

Early last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle agreed not to use a trademark, but they released a statement which said that Her Majesty doesn't own the term "royal."

"While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the UK government rules surrounding the use of the word 'royal,' it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization will not utilize the name 'Sussex Royal' or any other iteration of 'royal.'"

Their statement caused a ton of furious backlash.

Royal expert Dan Wootton spoke on talkRADIO and admitted that he found the Duke and Duchess' statement to be "despicable and disgusting," and that their rhetoric against the Queen of England is "totally unacceptable."

"Show some respect to this incredible woman. You don't talk about her not owning the rights to royal internationally because you know what? She does own it!"

Wootton added, "She might not own it by the letter of the law, but there's no woman more royal than Queen Elizabeth II."

Another royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, believe that the couple's statement was insulting, saying, "The statement's underlying message is they are very, very unhappy with this arrangement."

He continued, "They want to use Sussex Royal but by saying the monarchy doesn't have the power to prevent them from using it - why say that? There's no point."

Fitzwilliams hope that Prince Harry and Meghan's bitterness will become more positive as the months' progress.

This report follows Prince Harry's latest announcement that he doesn't want to be referred to as Prince Harry, but instead, just "Harry."

Speaking at the Travalyst summit in Scotland on February 26, the 35-year-old royal was introduced by host Ayesha Hazarika, who revealed his request.

"He wants to say a few words to kick start the day, and he's made it clear that we are all just to call him 'Harry.' So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big Scottish welcome to Harry."

