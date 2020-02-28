Liam Payne No Longer With Maya Henry? Here's The TRUTH!

After multiple reports about Liam Payne and Maya Henry's split stormed the internet, a mutual friend of the two finally spoke up and revealed the current status of their relationship.

Earlier this week, various publications wrote about Liam and Maya's alleged breakup six months after they started dating.

Although the two have not commented on the rumors, their friend brushed off the claims for them. The source exclusively told Mail Online that they two are "very happy" together to shot down all the allegations.

"Maya and Liam are definitely still a couple and are very happy together," the source said. "Both been taking time off social media lately and enjoying each other's company away from the spotlight."

The 26-year-old "Bedroom Floor" singer began seeing the 19-year-old model in August 2019. Romance rumors sparked even more when the two were publicly spotted for the first time on a date night in Mayfair, London.

Liam officially confirmed their relationship one month later when he appeared on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

"We're fairly happy at the moment. I'm just past the point of where I'm bothered or not," the Hugo Underwear model said. "It's not worth my happiness; I'd just rather go out and do what I want. I've got nothing to hide."

The lovebirds made their relationship social media official in the same month by posting their pictures on each other's accounts, with Liam even calling Maya "the reason for having the 'biggest smile' on his face."

They have been in a romantic relationship for months, but since December, the two remained silent on and off the cam.

What the Rumors Said

This latest report to shut down the breakup gossips came after The Sun claimed on Wednesday that the couple had to end things between them.

The said source informed the publication that Liam and Maya's relationship became blurry, and it caused them to take a break "to reevaluate their relationship."

Furthemore, the same source pointed out that the couple hit the rocky part of their relationship after the "Heart Meet Break" hitmaker became too busy at the end of last year.

In addition, Liam allegedly started calling himself "a single man" and began looking to the future without Maya, which added more fuel to the breakup rumors.

Maya is Liam's Bestfriend?

Liam recently referred to Maya as his "best friend" and said that he found someone genuine in her before recalling how the model is so relaxed over everything.

Moreover, Maya seemed to have assured him that she got his back, which a gesture Liam saw as the wildest thing ever.

"I don't think I've ever really experienced that before in someone, so it's quite a wonder to watch actually," Liam shared.

Dating for someone like Liam became a "hard thing," especially when he went through a hard time with his former partner, Cheryl Cole whom he shares his two-year-old-son Bear with.

But right after he met Maya, Liam realized that he does not want to sacrifice his happiness for fame.

