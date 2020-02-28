New Baby Kardashian? Kris Jenner Reveals Who'll Have a Baby Next!

The love-hate relationship of viewers towards Hollywood's most famous family grew more and more, thanks to 17 controversial seasons of their reality TV show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

If there is one thing the OG Momager Kris Jenner adores, it is talking about her family. That proves to be true during her interview in the newest episode of "The Ellen Degeneres Show" where she came out to spill all the Kardashian tea.

In the segment game "Keeping Up With the Blank," Jenner was first asked who was her favorite daughter. She laughed for a bit and safely answered Khloe as her favorite daughter of the day. She also revealed that Kylie does not always answer her calls.

The game started to become more intriguing when Ellen asked Kris to complete the line: "My next grandchild will come from?" The 64-year-old mom of six quickly answered "Kourtney, or maybe Kylie. What do you think? Maybe Kendall!"

Are Kylie, Travis Back Together?

The comedian also grilled the Kardashian matriarch with her daughter's relationships, especially beauty mogul Kylie Jenner.

When asked about Kylie and Travis Scott's current status, she answered: "I don't know if they're back together. They're just great co-parenters."

Rumors sparked that Kylie and Travis rekindled their relationship after being photographed together and spending family time with their two-year-old daughter, Stormi.

An eyewitness claimed that the ex-couple acted really sweet playing with Stormi as they were strolling around The Village in Woodland Hills on Sunday, February 23.

The youngest self-made billionaire and the "Antidote" rapper parted their ways in October 2019 after two years of dating.

However, unlike other celebrity breakups, Kylie confirmed through her Twitter account that both of them are okay and will continue to be the best parents to Stormi.

"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. our friendship and our daughter is priority," the 22-year-old wrote.

Kourtney Leaving KUWTK?

Going back to the Kardashian drama, Jenner opened up about his eldest daughter wanting to leave "KUWTK." She cleared that Kourtney is back in the reality show.

"She's filming again. I think she just needed a little bit of a break. You know how we all hit a tipping point? And she hit a wall and she was frustrated. She felt under appreciated that her sisters didn't understand her boundaries. So I think after taking a little bit of time off, she's seen the light," Kris said.

It was after Kourtney previously hinted her desire to leave the show and focus on her business and family. In fact, last year, she expressed her desire to "sail away" and never be seen again. However, clearly, her efforts failed and she returned to the family -- needing to endure all the drama.

"I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all. Sail away. No one will ever see me again. I keep throwing up different places, but then I'll go there to visit and I'll be like, 'Nope, this isn't it but glad I came.' We've just been to Finland. And I was like, 'Check, it's great for me to visit, but I'm not going to move there.' Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I've got a lot of ideas," Kourtney told Paper Magazine in 2019.

