Goodbye, Backstabber! Kylie Jenner Doing BETTER Without Ex-BFF Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner has been enjoying a breath of fresh air with new best friends one year after her friendship with Jordyn Woods ended.

To recall, in February 2019, Kylie's former BFF got involved in an alleged affair with Khloe Kardashian's partner, Tristan Thompson, at a party. The incident left the Kylie Cosmetics' owner in utter shock that she started to move on without trying to speak with Woods.

When Khloe shared her thoughts about the rumors, Woods played safe and neither confirmed nor denied the rumors. However, Khloe left cryptic comments which somewhat proved that Thompson indeed had numerous cheating issues and that the 22-year-old model fueled that as well.

One year after the Vogue model backstabbed the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kylie seems to have moved on and is actually reportedly doing better without her, thanks to her new girl crew.

What Kylie Feels

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that the youngest self-made billionaire's life got even better when her friendship with Woods ended.

"She loves hanging with all her crew of girls now, including Stassie [Karanikolaou], Yris [Palmer] and Victoria [Villarroel]," the insider went on, introduce Kylie's new gal pals.

Moreover, despite spending more time with her ex-BFF in the past since they first met in 2012, the source added that Kylie feels "very comfortable" as she just stays as her complete self with her new best friends.

Adding more fun to the new-found circle of friends, Kylie makes sure to have a great time together by sharing similar interests and supporting one another.

The source then continued and described the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star and her friends as "sweet and down-to-earth."

It was true that Kylie was torn and "felt very stuck in the middle" when the cheating scandal involving Jordyn, Tristan and Khloe happened. Fortunately, later on, she gained the mentality "once a backstabber, always a backstabber" -- helping her move on from Jordyn.

Another Us Weekly source said, "They felt that it was completely unacceptable. The situation didn't just damage Kylie and Jordyn's relationship, but it was a huge family ordeal."

Thompson is Forgiven?

While the previous source revealed that Kylie and Woods' friendship can no longer be mended, the beauty mogul has reportedly forgiven Tristan already.

A source told Hollywood Life that Kylie wants to support Khloe "without hesitation" and that feeling opened the possibility for reconciliation.

"Kylie just wants Khloe to find happiness and love, and if that means Tristan, she will support her..." the insider divulged. "If Tristan makes Khloe happy, she's for it."

It is worth noting that in the past months since the multiple cheating scandals of Thompson surfaced, the 28-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers big man has been trying to prove to Khloe that he is a changed man.

He tried to rekindle his relationship with Khloe and even devoted an exclusive post for her after she won the 2019 People's Choice Award for Best Reality Star.

Since the two are also co-parenting their nearly-two-year-old kid, Kylie offered him peace of mind by forgiving what he and her ex-BFF did to her sister before.

