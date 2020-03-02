Maria Sharapova To Focus On These Unexpected Things After Retirement

A week ago, Maria Sharapova announced that she is retiring from her most beloved sport, tennis.

News of her retirement has brought questions from fans, including how she is and what she will be doing now that her time on the court has ended.

However, no matter what she decides to do, Sharapova is in a great position to pursue her other interests outside of tennis.

The Russian beauty has current net worth of $135 million, and even though she has retired, her endorsement deals with Evian, Nike and Porsche would continue.

Nonetheless, according to her interview in The New York Times, Maria Sharapova will focus on the management of her candy company, Sugarpova, and in studying architecture.

Sugarpova

In 2012, Sharapova launched her own business of premium candy. Her candies are made from all-natural organic, non-GMO, soy-free, and gluten-free ingredients. She admitted that she was "itching" to do something of her "own."

According to the 32-year-old former Grand Slam champion, she likes to take risks and go into new ventures and not just become the next Kournikova.

"It really was unexpected, and I like to do things that way," Sharapova said, adding that she does not like to do things that many people expect her to do.

The idea for a candy company was born out of a memory from her early years in the U.S., putting whatever kind of candy they wanted in bags at a movie theater.

When she was asked how she came up with the name, she answered that the thought of teaming her namne with candy "was so much fun."

Starting the candy business, Sharapova wanted to go with gummies because it was the first candy she was introduced to when they moved to the U.S.

However, the blonde beauty felt like there was a void in the market.

When she asked her friends what their favorite type of gummy was, Sharapova's friends answered with "bear, worm or shape" and never gave the name of a brand.

Aside from gummies, Sugarpova also has a wide array of chocolates, truffles, gumballs. It is located in different malls, supermarkets and sold in numerous establishments across America.

Architect Sharapova?

Before becoming a successful tennis player, Sharapova had dreams of becoming an architect. She once told Architectural Digest that growing up, she "really wanted to be an architect" and it was her "real passion."

Because of her tennis career, the 32-year-old was able to see different kinds of architectural designs during her travels and developed a keen sense of design from a young age.

"I think I acquired a certain taste and aesthetic while I was travelling because I understood what I didn't like more than what I liked," Sharapova shared.

When she had the opportunity to build her own home, according to Sharapova, it was really "a labor of love." Her home was featured in the Architectural Digest.

The former Women's World No.1 described her personal home design style as "very minimal but warm and detail-oriented." Sharapova admitted that she is influenced by Scandinavian, Belgian and Japanese styles.

Working with an interior decorator at that time, she believes her home is a work in progress despite it being done already.

Sharapova also described herself as "forward-driven" and "incredibly competitive" because there are a lot of aspects "in life and in business" that she wants to dive into.

Aside from her candy business and her interest in architecture, Sharapova revealed that she never envisioned herself playing tennis after becoming a parent.

Sharapova said she would not know how to do both and would struggle to sacrifice time with her children to dedicate hours and hours on the court.

