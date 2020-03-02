Kylie Jenner Sizzles as She Shows Off Bikini Body in Bahamas Trip [PHOTOS]

Hollywood's most influential family -- the Kardashians, of course -- earned their fame by stirring social media controversies, showing complicated relationships, having high profile friends and throwing lavish parties.

Just recently, Kylie Jenner showed her 164 million Instagram followers the true meaning of "the perfect getaway" as she took them on her Bahamas trip with her best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou and daughter, Stormi Webster.

Major Insta Goals!

The 22-year old cosmetic billionaire shared a series of snaps and videos as she lounged and partied in the tropical paradise.

"Saturdays are for the girls," she captioned a post of her and her Insta "It" girl BFF, casually laying by the poolside while both wearing a skimpy two-piece bikini.

Following this is a photo of the "Kylie Skin" founder wearing a sheer long-sleeved mini dress. She completed the outfit with a pair of strappy sandals and two white Chanel purses.

"Ya snooze ya loose," she wrote.

The reality star drew mixed reactions as she debuts her extremely long braided ponytail while showing off her gorgeous curves in a one-piece swimwear by prominent fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier. She topped off her look with Dior earrings.

Meanwhile, Jenner's IG side chick, known in social media as Stassie Karanikolaou, rocked her long blonde locks and wowed in red string bikini from the brand Dipped in Blue. She captioned by greeting her seven million followers, "good morning."

Mommy Getaway

While the "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star seems to be having the time of her life, Jenner also shared her "mommy time" with her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, as they strolled along white sands while walking hand in hand.

"You and me.." Kylie captioned the heartwarming photo which gained more than 7 million likes.

Kylie, Travis Getting Back Together

Apart from their Bahamas trip, the youngest self-made billionaire made headlines last year after confirming her split with baby daddy Travis Scott.

However, the two cannot escape the media's prying eyes after rumors sparked that Jenner and the 27- year old rapper has rekindled their past.

Both Jenner and Scott have been spotted spending time together along with their little girl. The "ex-couple" also celebrated Stormi's birthday as a family with a trip to Disney World and an extravagant party tagged as "2 is better than 1."

According to the gossip site TMZ, the billionaire mom and rapper spent a whopping $100,000 for Stormi's out of this world birthday.

Following this, the beauty mogul also shared a series of flirty throwback photos on her Instagram Story. The photos date back to the 2017 Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game where the two got cozy while sitting on the courtside.

The photos come after the media personality posed in Scott's collaboration with the sports brand Nike while wearing grey joggers and a black leather jacket. The highly sought-after shoes were also seen during her Bahamas getaway.

