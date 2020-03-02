Jennifer Reason on Alex Rodriguez Marriage Delay: 'What's The Rush?'

Hollywood's most adored power couple, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, is one step closer from saying "I Do" after they announced their engagement last March 2019.

As J.Lo and A.Rod undergo the "engagement period," it looks like they are head over heels in love with each other. They are often seen arm-in-arm attending star-studded events, not to mention their double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Miami.

However, during her interview with billionaire media executive and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey for her 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour, J.Lo shared some details about her upcoming wedding.

The "Hustler" star also confessed that she is not in a rush to tie the knot because her beau supports her decision.

"It's so funny because when we first got engaged I was like, 'Oooh, we're gonna get married in a couple of months?!'" Lopez shared.

"You're old thinking comes right back, all that hopeless romantic [stuff] that made me get married three times. He's like, 'Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it'. I said, 'But if we're going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?'."

The Hollywood star turned entrepreneur mentioned that both she and the former baseball star are focused on having a strong family unit together.

"We're really going to try to build something together that we both never had or both never felt like we had-which was a family with a husband and a wife, and a mother and a father-and we embrace all of our children and we show them something that we didn't have."

The award-winning singer and actress also explained how she sees her life when she was younger versus her life now, which she said turned out to be way different. Moreover, despite her success and achievements, she wants to accomplish more now that she's 50.

J.Lo and A.Rod's Past Marriages

Both Lopez and Rodriguez already have past marriages.

The "Waiting for Tonight" hitmaker has married three times, first is with Ojani Noa in 1998. The two head to splitsville after 11 months of marriage. This is followed by her nine-month marriage to dancer Cris Judd that ended in 2002.

Her most recent is with singer-producer Marc Anthony, whom J.Lo married in June 2004. Lopez and Anthony share a twin, Max and Emme (12). Unfortunately, they have decided to call it quits three years later.

As for the former New York Yankees, Lopez married Cynthia Scurtis in 2002. Like her high-profile relationship with J.Lo, Scurtis is a granddaughter of one of Florida's most prominent and influential Greek Orthodox priests, the Rev. Demosthenes Mekras.

Rodriguez and Scurtis shared two daughters named Natasha Alexander (14), and Ella Alexander (10). Reports say that his relationship with his ex-wife got messy after Scurtis filed for a divorce in 2008, claiming that A-Rod was getting close and personal with a Las Vegas Stripper.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles