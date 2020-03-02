Amber Heard to Testify, Wants Johnny Depp FINALLY Punished

The ugly legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is about to get worse now that the actress is preparing to face his ex-husband in the court.

One month after the domestic violence case against Depp was re-awakened, Heard is set to break her silence after informing everyone that she will go to London in April 2020 to testify against her ex-husband and his claims.

According to the report by the Daily Mail, the "Aquaman" actress will appear in the High Court soon to make a testimony about the incidents when Depp reportedly beat her.

The attendance will be considered as their first vis-à-vis legal battle showdown ever since the emergence of the two leaked audios, wherein Heard can be heard admitting that she hurt the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor.

Sources close to the actress said that Amber will make sure she will be outing her side wholly as she believes that it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to come out clean.

"She will be there to tell the truth. It is her chance, her moment," the source said.

However, her testimony soon will cause a risk on her side.

The legal battle may put the £5 million divorce settlement she received from Depp in 2017 at risk since she signed a non-disclosure agreement before she received it. However, if she would need to return it, her ex-husband would not receive a penny as she already donated it to charity.

The Latest About The Case?

Last Wednesday, Depp attended a pre-trial hearing in his libel battle with The Sun newspaper at London's High Court over the publication's article about Depp being abusive toward Heard.

The aforementioned article also contained the story on how J.K Rowling, the author of Harry Potter, still chose to hire the "wife-beater Depp" in a "Fantastic Beasts" film despite the on-going case against him.

The 56-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor allegedly sent some unseen 2013 text messages to actor Paul Bettany, one of which stated that he would "burn and drown" his ex-wife.

One of the texts also read, "I will f*** her burnt corpse afterward to make sure she is dead."

Depp initially filed the defamation lawsuit against the British tabloid in 2018 after he lost his "Pirates of the Caribbean" character, Captain Jack Sparrow. He also made the move to prevent his reputation from being damaged further.

Depp's Battle is Fans' Battle, Too!

Since the revival of the case in February 2020, the actor's fans never failed to show support toward him.

Aside from protesting online by raising the petition, "We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW," they also wrote their feelings on Twitter.

One fan hilariously said, "Honestly, at this point I'd rather see Johnny Depp play Mera in the next @aquamanmovie than @realamberheard #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser."

"The fact that The Sun/Amber Heard wants everything to be PRIVATE and Johnny Depp wants everything to be PUBLIC should be enough for anyone with half a brain cell," another one wrote.

The case may be active again now, but they assured Depp that he is not alone in this battle anymore.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles