Johnny Depp to Return in 'Pirates of the Carribean' Reboot? It's Possible!

It seems Disney has heard the fans' plea to give Johnny Depp back his role in the popular "Pirates of the Carribean" film franchise.

According to the report released by "We Got This Covered," the recent legal battles of Depp against ex-wife Amber Heard and the support he has been receiving from the public made Disney gather its executives and consider bringing Depp back for the sixth installment of the franhcise.

This development comes after fans started to protest online to seek justice for the actor and give him back all his previous roles -- including Captain Jack Sparrow's character.

"If you loved Johnny Depp when you were growing up and enjoyed all his movies, fight for him so he can get his roles back and let his abuser Amber Heard be punished. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp," one fan wrote before starting a petition dedicated to the award-winning actor.

On change.org, Depp's fans raised the petition, "We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW." Previously, they set a 75,000 signatures goal, but right after they successfully hit the target, they maximized it even more to 200,000. The campaign, as of this writing, only needs around 27,000 people to complete.

How Did Depp Lose The Role?

When his ex-wife, Heard, penned an op-ed article in The Washington Post about female victims of domestic violence, the actor's name was dragged into a negative light.

Although Amber did not mention his name in the said op-ed, Depp knew that she was referring to him.

As a result, after the article spread like wildfire, Depp suffered massive financial losses. Even the Associated Press reported that he lost his career because of that.

In October 2018, the film's original screenwriter Stuart Beattie spoke with DailyMail TV where he proclaimed that Depp's time as the focus of the series was already over.

"I think he's had a great run," Beattie said. "Obviously, he's made that character his own, and it's become the thing that he's most famous for now."

Depp participated in five films of the Disney franchise for over 15 years, with the 2017 movie "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" as the last one.

Amid his domestic violence scandal, Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against British tabloid The Sun to prevent his reputation from being damaged further. The aforementioned article contained the story on how J.K Rowling, the author of Harry Potter, still chose to hire the "wife-beater Depp" in a "Fantastic Beasts" film despite the case against him.

Two years later, his battle with the barrister for The Sun Adam Wolanski QC and the publication's executive director Dan Wootton reignited again.

Only time will tell whether Johnny Depp will be back as the people's beloved Jack Sparrow and win the case at the same time. However, one thing is for sure: there are still a love of people who love him no matter.

