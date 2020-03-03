Can Meghan Markle Be Evil As This? Family Says Yes

The Duchess of Sussex's estranged half-brother, Thomas Markle, Jr., is making headlines once again after blaming Meghan Markle for his unemployment and homelessness.

In a New Idea interview published on Monday, the 53-year-old American blamed his sister for his situation.

Markle Jr. claims to have lost jobs because of the notoriety of being related to the former "Suits" actress, and have been left unable to get a new one.

"Being associated with Meghan has nearly destroyed me," Thomas tells the Australian news portal. "I am homeless and could have been under a bridge with a cardboard sign begging for money, but thankfully my mom has taken me in."

He is currently living with his mother, Roslyn, at her small apartment in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

However, Markle Jr. believes that his royal relative should have stepped in to help, saying, "Meghan could have helped me or got someone else at the palace to do so."

Meghan's estranged brother also went on to call the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "hypocrites" for accepting paid jobs after leaving behind their royal lives.

"With everything going on currently, with them leaving the palace and doing things for money, it makes them hypocrites."

For him, he believes it's unfair that he and other family members have been accused of cashing in on their royal connections.

"We, the family, have all been blamed for making money, and now they're doing the same thing. The only difference is, we're all broke," he said.

He also considers changing his surname to escape it's "curse."

His explosive interview comes after admitting that he had alcohol problems in the past.

Markle Jr. was arrested on domestic violence charges after threatening his partner with a gun.

Meghan and Thomas Jr's opportunistic father, Thomas Markle, Sr, will continue to cash in on paid interviews and paid appearances according to several reports.

While speaking with TMZ, the 72-year-old threatened to continue cashing in on the Duchess of Sussex until she and Prince Harry reach out to him.

Markle Sr. said that he needs to do whatever he can to look out for himself since the royal couple has been ghosting him for months.

"My daughter told me when I reach my senior years, and she'll take care of me. I'm in my senior years now, so it's time to look after daddy."

The grandfather, who still hasn't met his 9-month-old grandson Archie Harrison, recently headlined the Channel 5 documentary "Thomas Markle: My Story."

According to Meghan's estranged father, Meghan and her husband "owe" him for what he has been through and should be rewarded for it.

"At this point, they owe me. The royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What' I've been through, I should be rewarded for."

Thomas Markle Sr. feels like he got dragged into the entire royals and Meghan situation that if he's going to be without his daughter, he needs to do whatever he has to become financially stable.

Royal experts believe that Meghan may never forgive and trust her dad ever again.

Royal commentator Angela Mollard said that if she were in Meghan's shoes, she'd be suspicious of her father since Markle Sr. once sold out his daughter.

There's a big chance that he's going to do the same thing again.

