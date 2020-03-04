North West a 'Copycat'? Insulted Kim Kardashian Speaks Out!

On Monday, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made a surprise performance at her father's Yeezy Season 8 event at Paris Fashion Week.

The six-year-old North West followed her dad's footsteps by taking over the microphone and rapping her way while models are walking down the catwalk, ramping Yeezy's neutral-toned Autumn/Winter 2020 collection.

In the videos, North could be seen rocking a purple puffer vest on top of a matching gray hoodie and pants and paired with a braid do. She stole the spotlight by showing off her rap skills and performing an impromptu rap on stage.



pic.twitter.com/JXGykN49NA North West for Yeezy Season 8 — Ryan Lowe (@ryvnlovve) March 2, 2020

Oh my god North West performing at Yeezy is actually the best thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/38JsTHS9UP — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) March 2, 2020

North rapped confidently in front of a massive crowd featuring her proud parents, aunt Kourtney, and seven-year-old cousin Penelope Disick.

The little Kardashian-West enjoyed her performance rapping dope lyrics, which states: "Look at my shoes, they're new and cool. Yeah yeah yeah. Cool, cute, cool, yeah! What are those?"

North West a Copycat?

While North's adorable performance captured the attention of social media users, her rap number sparked controversy as a YouTube vlogger family accused the little girl of copying their beat.

In an Instagram post, the family of YouTube sensation ZaZa highlighted the similarities of ZaZa's song "What I Do" on North West's viral fashion week performance.

"What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter... with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay... we not mad BUT... PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!" ZaZa's family wrote alongside two clips: one of ZaZa's music video and one of North's performance.

If you listen carefully, both songs indeed feature the same beat.

The family made it clear that they admire North's dad and his journey to stardom, but insisted that they do not want ZaZa's ride in the entertainment field be "stifled."

Kim K's response

After getting mixed reactions from fans of both camps, the 39-year-old TV personality broke her silence and defended her daughter.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star left a comment on the said post explaining that North is a massive fan of ZaZa, and the young YouTube star indeed inspired her performance.

"Today's performance of North's remix of ZaZa's song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise," Kim said.

"I didn't mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon."

ZaZa's family seemed pleased with Kim's explanation and loved the idea of their girls hanging out on a play/rap date.

Kim's Shout Out

Later that day, the proud mom took to Instagram, saying how Kanye's fashion week show was even made more special because of North's impromptu rap performance. She also made sure to credit ZaZa in the end.

"So SO proud of him and my Northie, who performed her remix of one of her favorite artists ZaZa! @redcarpetgirlz song during the show!" Kim wrote alongside a series of photos of her, Kanye, and North at the said fashion event.

