Snake or Tail? Kylie Jenner Trolled For This So Extra 'Do

The Instagram Princess is back at it again, setting the social media platform ablaze with her back-to-back uploads of steamy photos that left her followers saying, "whoa!"

Kylie Jenner is on a roll, giving her 164 million Instagram followers not just one but a dozen Instagram updates over the weekend. She has been out and about hitting the beaches in the Bahamas with her daughter Stormi and gal pal Stassie Karanikolaou.

Kylie getting millions of likes for a single photo is no longer new to her avid followers. On Sunday, the 22-year-old self-made billionaire has left her followers dumbfounded with an extra hot pool photo that is somehow confusing.

In the photo, Kylie casually posed on a diving board wearing a one-piece taupe swimsuit and looking fierce as usual. While the followers are all-eyes on the unreleased Nike x Travis Scott Cactus Jack SB Dunk Lows that she is wearing, some fans are questioning her extra-long braids in the photo.

The Rapunzel-like twist is so long that it cascades her back down to the floor.

In a separate Instagram post, Kylie posed with a white sand beach on the background while sporting the long braids as it touches the floor.

Even Kylie's big sister could not help but point out how extra she could get just for the 'Gram.

"Don't ever call me extra again," Khloe Kardashian wrote.

Although the show-stopping braids did not prevent Kylie from getting more than 4 million likes in each photo, Instagram users went straight to the comments section trolling her unusual hairstyle.

Some fans had to rub their eyes and look closer as they though the extra-long braids is a snake, a water hose, or Kylie's tail.

"Thought this was a snake at first glance... still gorg tho," said "Zoey 101" star Jamie Lynn Spears. One Instagram user also commented: "Trend alert. tampon string braid."

"Is no one going to talk about dat rat tail? No, ok," another one added.

"Your hair is disgustingly way too long," a hair-police wrote.

If you think Kylie's Instagram followers are way too savage for such troll comments, man, Twitter got no chill slamming her braids. See some of the hilarious reactions below:

Kylie and Her Toned Post-Stormi Tummy

Meanwhile, after getting straight trolled out for her ridiculous braids, the makeup mogul sets pulses pounding with a follow-up upload of series of sultry snaps.

In the photo, Kylie ditched the 50 years braid and flaunted her stunning figure. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star looks glowing in her printed bra and skirt.

In the first picture, Kylie looked seductive while touching her bandeau and all eyes closed, feeling herself. Her eye-catching flat stomach looked sexier with the belly-dancing ready accessory of gold beaded strands.

In the second photo, Kylie unleashed her inner goddess by posing from behind, showing off her iconic curvy hips and golden blonde hair.

Putting Off a Show?

All these back-to-back sultry photos of Kylie came after she low-key confirmed rekindling romance with Stormi's dad, Travis Scott.

Which left people wondering, is she actually putting off a show to catch her baby daddy's attention and never let her out of her claws once again?

