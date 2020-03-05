Is Miley Cyrus PREGNANT? Cody Simpson Sets the Record Straight!

Pregnancy rumors started to surround Miley Cyrus once again. This time, Cody Simpson addressed it and revealed the truth to their fans.

To recall, Simpson recently sat with The Sunday Telegraph for an interview where he revealed how much he wants to be married and raise his family in Australia with Cyrus.

Since then, fans have been theorizing whether he just revealed that he would be a father soon since a mini-Miley Cyrus is coming into their life already.

However, just as quick as how the rumors spread, Simpson was also swift to deny it.

On Monday's episode of Australia's Today, the "Home to Mama" singer responded to the pregnancy rumors by blurting out a joke.

"Oh yeah, I've been pregnant for years, apparently," Simpson jested before he went on to talk about how he is dealing with people who keep on checking their personal lives.

"You've just gotta take it in stride," Simpson said. "What I try to do is just focus on my work and what's important to me, and for me, that's my work and my music. The rest just kind of comes along with it."

Simpson knows that gossips and rumors will always be part of a celebrity's life, and he only has to be cool with it.

The 27-year-old "Hannah Montana" actress and "Cougar Town" actor started to see each other last year. They first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted stepping out for a breakfast date with the Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, at the Aeirloom Bakery.

Since then, they have been so intimate online that their Instagram accounts are now full of R-rated photos, including pictures of them in the bath while only wearing underwear.

Not The First Pregnancy Hearsay

Even during her short married life with Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus faced multiple pregnancy rumors.

For instance, in January 2019, the "Party In The U.S.A" hitmaker was rumored to be having a child with her then-husband Hemsworth.

To address the rumors herself, Miley retweeted a related article on her Twitter account which showed a picture of her with an egg photoshopped over her stomach.

Cyrus shared the news along with the tweet, "I'm not 'Egg-xpecting' but it's 'Egg-celent' to hear everyone is so 'Happy For Us'.... we're happy for us too! 'Egg-cited' for this next chapter in our lives...Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg."

People React!

Instead of supporting Simpson and Cyrus, critics took to Twitter to share their beliefs that that the two are not ready to bear a child, yet.

One Twitter user said, "Yeah i don't think she's really mentally equipped to be a mom at this time."

"You push for that train wreck to be responsible for a child? I love her music, but she's not okay. Let her get mentally healthy first," another one wrote.

