Britney Spears' Teenage Son Damns Own Grandfather: 'Go Die!'

The youngest son of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline, Jayden, took to Instagram Live on Tuesday, March 3, to share some shocking revelations about his family.

The 13-year-old had a couple of watchers while he was live, with messages after messages, he tried to respond to each one of them.

During the live feed, Jayden hinted at having a strained relationship with his grandpa, Jamie Spears.

When one follower wrote, "Kill your grandfather," the teenager responded with: "Bro, I was thinking the same thing." Jayden also referred to his grandpa as a "jerk," adding that "he's a pretty big d**k."

His response may be connected to the incident that involved Jamie and Jayden's older brother, Sean Preston, in August 2019.

The Blast reported that Jamie allegedly "violently shook" Sean after breaking down a bedroom door to reach him. Jamie continues to keep his distance from Federline and his boys because of the restraining order that went into effect last year.

The 67-year-old Spears also had conservatorship rights over Britney Spears for nearly a decade, which formed the #FreeBritney movement (as the singer's social media was allegedly being controlled by her team).

When he was asked if his mother is "being controlled," Jayden just answered that he does not know.

During the session, Jayden continued to get questions about his famous mother.

Fans continue to wonder why the "Toxic" singer quit her Las Vegas residency and when would she be releasing any new music.

"I haven't seen her doing a lot of music at all," Britney's son revealed.

But continuing his train of thought, the youngest Federline remembered how he pushed his mom to keep making hits for the money, saying, "I remember one time I asked her, 'Mom, what happened to your music?' and she was like, "I don't know, honey. I think I might just quit it.'"

Shocked, Jayden reminded her mom how much money she makes from her music. When asked what was going on with his mother, the teen said he will tell his followers the whole story once he gets 5,000 followers on Instagram.

On a more positive note, there were good things Jayden also pointed out during his Instagram Live. One of which is he seems to approve of the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker's new boyfriend, 26-year-old Sam Asghari.

"I like Sam. He's good, he's nice. He's a really good dude," the youngster said.

When he was asked if he could get into trouble for going on Instagram Live, Jayden said his dad was downstairs and that Kevin Federline "doesn't care" -- going as far as to describing his dad as "Jesus."

Nonetheless, it looks like Federline does care because he is reportedly handling his 13-year-old son's social media controversy like a responsible parent.

The father-of-two's attorney, Mark Vincent, told Page Six that Federline understands Jayden was acting like a teen but still expects better from him. The lawyer told E! News that "we wouldn't anticipate seeing any further posts like that again."

A source also told the news portal that Jayden was just being a kid and does what teenagers usually do without understanding the consequences.

