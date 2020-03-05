OMG! Katy Perry Confirms Pregnancy on IG Live!

It's official! Katy Perry is pregnant!

Katy Perry confirms that she is pregnant with her first baby with fiance, Orlando Bloom.

In an Instagram live session on Wednesday, the 35-year-old singer revealed that she is having a baby and will give birth this coming summer.

"A lot will happen this summer. Not only that I will be giving birth, LITERALLY. But I will also give birth on something you like," Katy said while munching on some dried mangoes like a real preggo momma!

 

Katy's announcement came after the premiere of the music video of her new single "Never Worn White."

In the last few seconds of the video, the "American Idol" judge held her baby bump under a long white dress. But just before the clip ends, Katy could be seen wrapped in white tule, showing off her baby bump. Yay!

Congratulations, Katy and Orlando! BabyKat is on the way!

