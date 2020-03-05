Did Tom Cruise Really Date Elisabeth Moss? Here's the TRUTH!

A year after rumors circulated that Elisabeth Moss and Tom Cruise were dating, the "Handmaid's Tale" actress decided to set the record straight.

The 37-year-old dropped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday and a viewer asked the truth from the source herself.

Moss then asked the show host, "How did you miss that?" because apparently, Cohen had not heard about that gossip in the past.

"Oh my god, I would've been so excited for you. I would've DMed you," the host quipped.

According to "The Invisible Man" actress, when she heard the news that she was engaged to Tom Cruise, she was confused. People also started texting Moss asking her why they "didn't tell" them.

"Just confusion from my friends, but mainly poking fun at it because obviously, they knew that it wasn't true," Moss shared.

Cruise and Moss are two high-profile Scientologists in Hollywood. Speculation over whether the two were actually seeing each other reached a whole new level when OK Magazine ran a story about them dating. The publication even showed a photo of the "Mission Impossible" star cozying up with a "mystery blonde."

But when the actress even caught a glimpse of the supposed photo of her and Cruise together, she immediately knew the woman in question was not her.

"Then I saw it on the cover of one of the gossip magazines and I was like, 'I've never had that haircut,'" Moss told Cohen. "It was supposed to be a picture of the two of us and I was like, 'I've never styled my hair like that.' So it's clearly not me."

However, according to Too Fab, that picture of Cruise was actually a set photo from "Mission" Impossible - Fallout" where he was sharing a kiss with co-star Vanessa Kirby for the film.

Cohen later joked that Moss finally made it big in Hollywood once magazines publish fake marriage stories about them.

Too Personal?

This interview will probably be the most fans will hear from Elisabeth Moss discussing personal matters because she is usually private about her love life.

"I learned you just don't talk about it. Who really gives a sh** whether or not I'm dating anyone? I hate to put that importance on it," Moss said in an interview with Marie Claire in 2019,

Elisabeth, who was raised as a Scientologist, has remained quiet about her own faith. However, she fielded questions about the relevancy of her beliefs to the oppressive religion depicted on the Hulu drama "The Handmaid's Tale" she stars in.

Moss told The Daily Beast last year that she is an unabashed feminist and a supporter of LGBTQ rights because one of the things she believes in is freedom of speech.

"I believe we as humans should be able to critique things. I believe in freedom of the press. I believe in people being able to speak their own opinions," she continued, "I believe in people being able to speak their own opinions, I don't ever want to take that away from anybody, because that's important to me."

As for some actually hidden secrets in her life, Moss did tease the potential ending of her Hulu series, hinting she knows how many seasons the show will go on for and noting that the fourth season might not be the last.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles