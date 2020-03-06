Harvey Weinstein Sentenced: Movie Mogul to Be Jailed Now After Heart Procedure

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of several counts of sexual harassment and rape. However, at the moment, the former movie mogul is in the hospital following a heart procedure.

After his recovery though, his victims hope he will be taken to jail where he truly deserves to be.

Straight to Jail

The former movie executive will be taken directly to Rikers Island after his heart surgery to serve his prison sentence.

Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein's spokesperson, told Reuters that the disgraced movie mogul is expected to be transferred to a jail facility on Thursday, March 5. The outlet reported that Weinstein was seeking to be admitted to Bellevue Hospital Center in New York City ahead of his sentencing scheduled on March 11.

According to the report released by Variety, the 67-year old former movie executive was in the hospital for ten days for heart surgery to remove a blockage. The report says that Weinstein is now in a stable condition.

Once his transfer to Rikers Island jail has been finalized, he will be staying at the North Infirmary Command of the facility. This is to ensure that he maintains good health as he serves his sentence of 29 years in prison.

The Miramax co-founder was acquitted for predatory assault. If he were not acquitted for that, he would have been sentenced for life behind bars.

The Voice of Women

More than 80 women came forward and accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, but then he was convicted mainly for the accusations of rape by the actress Jessica Mann in a hotel room in New York City in 2013 and forced oral sex on Miriam Haley, former production assistant of Project Runway in 2006.

In October 2017, the New York Times published an expose detailing the misconduct allegations from several women, including Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd. The simple yet strong message of the article started the #MeToo Campaign. The Time's Up movement also began in response to the call of women victims for help.

The stories of the women victims also sparked expose pieces involving several other powerful men in the industry, including James Franco and Kevin Spacey.

It Started in Court

A jury of five women and seven men reached a verdict for the rape case filed against Weinstein in New York City. On February 24, the businessman was convicted for sexual criminal act on the first degree and rape at the third degree.

"The jury's verdict sends a powerful message to the world just how much progress has been made since the Weinstein Silence Breakers ignited an unstoppable movement," Tina Tchen, president and CEO of Time's Up, said in a press release on February 24.

In two years, the movement has been able to change the name of the game when it comes to how much equality and safety is provided in the workplace.

The statement continued, "While we celebrate this historic moment, our fight for the broken system will continue. The system that has allowed serial abusers like Harvey Weinstein to abuse women should be broken down. There is no turning back."

