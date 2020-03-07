Royal Rebel: Meghan Markle TIRED of Royal Duties, Ready to 'Star in Her Own Right!'

Meghan Markle seems truly tired of her life as a royal, so much so that a body language expert sees her latest action as a sign that she is ready to control her own life -- without all the restrictions of being a royalty.

On March 5, Meghan started the "Megxit countdown" with her husband Prince Harry during the couple's latest appearance at the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London.

The attendees, as well as the netizens who saw pictures of the former actress, noticed how she beamed her "way different" smile at the crowds while walking under the rain.

Body language expert Judi James translated this gesture and explained how Meghan and Harry are dealing with their final days as royal family members.

Speaking with Express.co.uk, James saw that the body language of the Duchess of Sussex shifted to celebrity-like and became distinct after they left the palace.

"One thing that seemed very obvious from Meghan's body language last night was that returning to the UK as a gleaming, glossy A-lister produced heightened levels of confidence and enjoyment of the cameras and the press," the expert explained.

As seen in the photographs, Meghan eye-connected with the cameras around her and even flaunted a red carpet-worthy smile to the crowd. The "Suits" actress also exchanged a number of grins with Harry, showing that they are way more satisfied with their exciting lives now.

James even compared their poses to those stills from magazines like Vogue or Hello!.

However, the body language expert also noticed the silent signs of Meghan about how tired she was of the royal duties and how ready she is now to start her life anew.

"But these latest signals suggest she might feel back in the zone, especially now that she's appearing as a star in her own right, rather than the wife of a royal prince," the expert described, referring to the out of the ordinary confidence Meghan displayed at the event.

Even the other body language expert Alison Ward agreed at the claims of James. Ward said the photographs appeared to show that Meghan was in full control of Harry during the event.

Ward went on and spoke how the power of two used to be balanced, but now, Meghan seems to be in charge of everything that she keeps a tight rein on her husband by steering him.

"I believe this is the basis of their union, too, her steering the way," Ward continued.

Meghan Controlling Harry?

During the same event, a video of Meghan allegedly pushing Harry to make way for herself emerged online.

In the video captured by Daily Mail Reporter Rebecca English, the royal prince can be seen talking to a lady. However, Meghan interrupted the conversation by putting her hand on her husband's back and signaled him to move and allow her to shake hands with another guest.

The "rudeness" made the netizens call out the Duchess and said how they expected her to be like that "because she has always been like that" to Harry.

One Twitter user said, "She's rude af!! I can't wait for the day when she gets confronted over her behavior! She's incredibly pushy and self entitled! Wake up HARRY!!"

"I never liked the way she was always hanging on to him. Or the way she always held her bump It is a very possessive action! It says they are mine keep away!" another one wrote.

