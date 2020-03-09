Cole Sprouse Savagely Trolls Broter After 'Worst Kiss' With Selena Gomez

Cole Sprouse once again found the perfect chance to pull off the ultimate sibling move, thanks to Selena Gomez who made a rather embarrassing confession about Dylan Sprouse.

Selena, indeed, does not go by the rule "never kiss and tell" after she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed that her first kiss with Dylan was one of the worst days in her life.

The official Instagram account of Teen Vogue shared a throwback picture of the Sprouse twin with the "Look At Her Now" singer and repeated what Selena claimed on the caption.

Meanwhile, Dylan's twin brother trolled him on Teen Vogue's post by leaving the comment: "@dylansprouse I can safely say I've never had a girl say this about me."

It was not the first time Dylan and Cole roasted each other online.

For instance, back in 2017, Cole asked his brother on Twitter if he was Zack or Cody. In return, Dylan trolled his brother again and said how he did not remember anything anymore since he was too busy carrying the whole show on his back. Dylan also started most of their brotherly jokes online.

One time, when Cole asked his brother to return his t-shirts to him as soon as the latter announced his comeback in the entertainment industry, Dylan had a rather savage comeback.

"I don't wear them, I use them as toilet paper," Dylan said in response to Cole's tweet.

IN THEIR MINDS: @colesprouse is a very talented artist, not only can he act but he really captures human beauty in his imagery. IN MY MIND: pic.twitter.com/phsJyl5aWJ — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) July 7, 2017

What Did Selena Tell Clarkson?

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer told Kelly Clarkson how the current resident of her childhood home in Grand Prairie, Texas welcomed her in and showed her a part of the house where she left a message how much she loved Cole before.

To recall, Selena even shared a video of the doodles on her Instagram account weeks ago alongside the caption: "Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11.."

Selena went on and told the host that the 27-year-old "Riverdale" actor used to be her crush. However, when the producers of "The Suite Life of Zach and Cody" called her and made her as a guest star, she got to kiss Dylan instead of Cole.

According to IMDB, the special episode where Selena appeared was on "A Midsummer's Nightmare," the episode 22 of Season 2. She played Gwen's character who kissed Dylan's character, Zach Martin.

"It was my first kiss. That was one of the worst days of my life," Selena playfully recalled. Clarkson then continued and asked her if the first kiss was actually with a "stranger and an actor" at the same time.

"On camera," Selena said while laughing.

The 37-year-old host and singer shared her own experience and reminisced how her horrible first kiss was not on-cam.

"It was like he was searching for something with his tongue," Clarkson revealed, leaving Selena pretty disgusted and horrified with the description.

Aside from The Kelly Clarkson Show, Selena also previously spoke about the kiss with Tiger Beat way back in 2009. According to Selena, she leaned in to kiss him with her eyes closed, making her miss half of his lips. Because of the incident, Gomez considered it the most awkward kiss in the world.

Despite half-kissing him, Selena still looked at the brighter side and said that it was okay since they were only 12 and that Dylan is an "awesome guy."

