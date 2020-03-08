Jared Leto Shows Video of Near-Death Experience While Rock Climbing

Jared Leto, known for the character he played in the movie "Suicide Squad," is also an enthusiast of rock climbing. He has been on many adventurous trips, but the one that happened in 2017 was something he would never forget.

Many of Leto's rock climbing activities were spent with fellow rock-climbing enthusiasts, most of them are already expert climbers. The daredevil in Leto always wants to try something new. However, no matter how prepared one is, something can still go wrong.

The Adventure That Was

It was in the year 2017 when the actor went climbing with Alex Honnold. The two were following a safe path until the actor took a fall. While dangling 600 feet in the air, the rope that was keeping him safe almost got cut by a sharp rock.

In his most recent post on Twitter, the actor looked back at his experience. He recalled looking down at the ground below when he thought for a second it might be the end of him.

"Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died," the actor wrote on his post.

"Took a pretty good fall while climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock. Looked up and within seconds, the rope was being cut by the rock while I was dangling for my life 600 ft. into the air," he recalled.

Jared Leto took to social media to reflect on the life-threatening experience he had. The first post he made came with a selfie where he can be seen from a high route on the Red Rock Canyon. It is no surprise that Leto would take on the Red Rock, as it is known for several climbing routes that are more than 1,000 feet long.

Next to that photo of him was a photo of the rope that was nearly cut in two and almost got him killed.

An Enthusiast by Heart

In the same thread on social media, Leto posted a video from the rock climbing site he took that fateful day. The "Suicide Squad" actor was holding the rope and pointed on the spot where it almost got frayed by a sharp rock.

In the video, the actor revealed that he was bummed not at the thought of dying at that moment but rather at the damage on the rope.

"It was a strange moment -- less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after when I got back on the wall," the actor wrote.

Despite the fact that his life was put at risk, on that day, the rock climbing enthusiast went on to finish what he started.

"But we made it through and lived to see another day. Overall, it was actually quite fun," Leto said before saying that the incident did not stop them from conquering yet another climb.

