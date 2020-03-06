Meghan Markle And 'Suits' $1 Million Per SECOND Return Offer: The Truth

Before marrying Prince Harry and getting the royal status, Meghan Markle is known for her portrayal of the character Rachel Elizabeth Zane in the legal-inspired TV series "Suits."

Rachel Zane is a paralegal who desperately works at Pearson Hardman for six years. She is friends with Mike Ross and eventually developed a romantic feeling for him.

Meghan's portrayal of the role is so remarkable that it helped her rose to fame and be known as a Hollywood actress. Upon marrying Prince Harry in May 2018, the 38-year-old actress had to give up her acting career to attend to royal duties that come with her title.

Now that the Duchess of Sussex is counting down days until she officially cut ties with the royal family, there are many speculations that her character on "Suits" will be back -- as she is also reportedly aiming to go back to her acting career.

Million-Dollar Offer

Despite the left and right speculations that Meghan will relive her character as Rachel Zane, the Duchess has not been officially asked to join the crew once again. It was first rumored that Meghan was offered $1 million per second to appear on the TV series again. However, she did not respond to the television gig.

But just recently, Meghan and the show received a public offer from a beauty brand who is willing to pay a whopping five million dollars to have her back on the show.

The offer came from the German-based beauty brand called "Biotulin," which offers an organic Botox produce that promises to reduce signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles in just an hour.

In a Twitter post, the brand addressed NBC Universal -- the company handling Suits -- to made the million-dollar offer in exchange for Meghan's appearance on the show together with their brand.

"Att. Steve Burke: We are again offering you 5 million $ for a 5 sec. appearance of Meghan Markle with our biological Botox gel BIOTULIN in your TV series 'Suits,'" the brand wrote.

The beauty giant said that the actress-turned-royal is an avid user of their products. However, some fans argue that it would be impossible for Meghan to return to the said legal drama series as the finale episode aired last September 2019.

"Suits" creator Aaron Korsh also said that the show refused to ask Meghan to appear on the final episode in respect of her newfound life.

Meghan Marvel

Earlier this week, rumors sparked that Meghan is asking her agent to help her land a superhero role in blockbuster films.

A source told the Daily Mail that Meghan's former agent, Nick Collins is busy scouting possible acting gigs and is particularly looking into securing a superhero role for the Duchess.

"He has said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film," the insider said. "He's actively seeking such a movie for her. He's saying she is available and open to the best offers.

