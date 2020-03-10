Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Will Have A Baby in 2021 After All THESE

Years after they got married, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are ready to add spice to their lives through having kids!

A source recently told Hollywood Life exclusively that Justin and Hailey are finally planning and thinking about having kids two years after they got married in September 2018.

Although the insider divulged the plans of the love birds, it should be noted that the two still have a list of priorities that need to be done before the 23-year-old model can unveil a baby bump soon.

According to the same source, the 26-year-old "As Long As You Love Me" singer is "laser-focused" on his prior commitments now that he is back in the limelight. His plans include concentrating on his album "Changes" and his upcoming tour.

"Once all his music commitments, like touring, are fulfilled, Justin would like to start a family with Hailey. [Meanwhile] Hailey is completely on board with that timeframe, as well," the insider said.

Since the Changes Tour will start on May 14 and will end on September 26, 2020 in New Jersey, their fans expect to hear a baby news before this year ends or during the first quarter of 2021.

Justin, Hailey Waiting for "Perfect Timing"

Even before the source publicized Justin and Hailey's plans, the couple has been open about their wish to finally start a family. However, Hailey wants to track everything and wait for the ideal time to conceive.

During the March 3 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the "Never Say Never" hitmaker told the 62-year-old host and comedian that it would be up to his wife on how many kids they would have in the future since "it is her body."

Aside from the husband, the happy wife also told Vogue Arabia a few months after their 2018 marriage that having kids became a "closer reality" for her, thanks to Justin.

"I love kids, and I can't wait to have my own," the soon-to-be-mom (hopefully) uttered.

What Fans Can See - For Now

Before fans can see their baby, they can spend their time watching Justin first as he enjoys his comeback after almost a four-year hiatus. He recently released his new single "Yummy" and his Youtube documentary series "Justin Bieber: Seasons."

Another insider told HollywoodLife, "He's very eager to get on stage again and deliver a show that people will remember and talk about for a long time."

The insider added that the singer wants to show his haters that he still got what it takes to perform eve ater four years out of the limelight.

Currently, Justin is promoting his album "Changes," the first one to be released since his 2015 album. He also has an upcoming tour, but he is facing a lot of issues with it -- particularly ticket sales -- due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

