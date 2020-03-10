Chris Pratt the 'Greatest Gift' for Katherine Schwarzenegger -- Here's WHY

Katherine Schwarzenegger is very thankful to her husband Chris Pratt for his unconditional support.

In the release of her new book "The Gift of Forgiveness," Katherine could not help but express her appreciation for her husband she considers as the "greatest gift ever."

A Partner for Life

The 30-year old author reflected on the writing process she had to go through for her newest project. She remains hopeful that it would help others find their path to forgiveness. Schwarzenegger also opened up about the many ways people can become more forgiving in their daily lives.

On Sunday, March 8, the author kicked off her publication week with a "fireside chat" at the AerieReal Summit in the city of New York. It was a platform that provides fans to get the chance to take part in an inspiring panel discussion. The focus of the conversation was social causes and the construction of a positive body image.

"When you have a partner who loves and supports you in all your endeavors, that's the greatest gift ever, " Schwarzenegger told US Weekly in an exclusive interview. The "Parks and Recreation" alumnus, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married in June of 2019.

The writer opened up about getting more than enough support from her parents and siblings. "But to have that in a partner and in my husband is another amazing gift to have," she added.

Support System to Keep

Katherine is the daughter of renowned action star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and the USC graduate gushed over the strong support system she has.

The writer shared that Pratt had provided her a unique kind of support while she was taking on the huge book project. She emphasized, however, that the support goes both ways in their household.

"We always try to be each other's cheerleaders," she told Us Weekly. Katherine also shared that she and Chris Pratt consider their support for each other very important.

The "Avengers" star and the author of the "Rock What You Got" met in church and started dating in July of 2018. Pratt proposed a year after and after five months of preparation, the two got married in Montecito California.

Pratt used to be married to Anna Faris from 2009 to 2018. The ex-couple share a seven-year-old son together.

The "Guardians Of The Galaxy" star also expressed how grateful he was to have met and fallen in love with Katherine. He paid a tribute to her on her birthday in December 2019 through a social media post.

"I don't know what I would do without you... I honestly do not want to even think about it," Chris wrote on Instagram. "You have changed my whole world for the better. I am so grateful I have found you. You're an incredibly wide and stepmom."

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are lucky to have found inspiration in each other. Their fans are asking, when will they be ready to have kids of their own.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles