Who is Ana de Armas? 5 Things to Know About Ben Affleck's New Love Interest

Ben Affleck may have found himself a new love in his "Deep Water" co-star Ana de Armas. All eyes were on the 31-year old actress when she was spotted getting cozy with Affleck in her hometown in Havana, Cuba.

Although much have been kept from the public, seeing them together shopping at a local store in the area on March 6 got Ben's fans excited.

Jennifer Garner and Ben have made their separation official in 2015 after a decade-long marriage. They are currently co-parenting their three children and they are doing great at it. While the actor still seems to be picking up the pieces of himself after struggling with alcohol relapse, Jennifer never left his side.

Is this possible new romance affecting Jen at all? "If he is dating and actually having fun, she's OK with it," a source close to Jen said.

While Ben has yet to confirm if he is pursuing a relationship with his co-star, here are five things about Ana de Armas that everyone should know.

She Is of Spanish Descent

Born of Spanish descent (thanks to her grandparents), Ana claimed Spanish citizenship when she was 18.

After her debut in the 2006 film "Una Rosa De Francia," the aspiring young actress moved to Spain. While overseas, she continued to pursue her passion for acting. She landed a role in a Spanish television series "El Internado," a thriller set in a boarding school.

"Knives Out" Was Her First Big Break

De Armas gave a stunning performance at the 2019 whodunnit film by Rian Johnson. It earned her a nomination at the Golden Globes.

Although "Knives Out" can be considered her biggest break in Hollywood so far, she has done several films like the erotic horror thriller "Knock Knock." She also had short appearances in the sports biopic "Hands of Stone," and the dark comedy, "War Dogs."

The Next "James Bond" Girl

In case fans of Daniel Craig could not get enough of him and De Armas from "Knives Out," the budding actress is joining "James Bond" in his latest movie "No Time To Die." The film's release was pushed back to November due to the coronavirus outbreak, however.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, De Armas revealed that her role as a CIA agent by the name of Paloma came as a surprise. When director Cary Fukunaga decided to put her character in the movie because they were shooting some scenes in Cuba, it was only then that she was able to make it into the film

Although their relationship in the film has yet to be revealed, De Armas said that she was glad to have played Fukunaga's version of "The Bond Girl."

She Gives Back

Whenever the actress travels from the U.S. to Cuba, she brings with her items that the people in her home country needs. Instead of a suitcase full of fashionable clothes, she packs with her medicine and other supplies that most people need at the moment.

Ana comes back to the U.S. with an empty suitcase and a heart full of hope that help will come. She revealed this in an interview with Vanity Fair in its March 2020 issue.

She Prefers Taking "Active" Roles

While most "Bond" girls are known for their sleek style, De Armas takes on a more active role in the movie. She finds a way to take on more significant roles for women, admitting that she wants the challenging roles whenever they come up.

"It is my fight to show that women can do more," De Armas said.

This simple girl from Cuba may have an active social media account, but she admits she can live without it.

"I do think social media is dangerous, especially when it has taken over your life," Ana added.

