Stupid Coronavirus! Joe Giudice Slams Hyped Up Reaction to Virus Spread

Joe Giudice is not afraid of the coronavirus. In fact, he thinks that the people are making it too big of a deal. He believes that the virus outbreak in Italy has been blown out of proportion.

Ghost Town

Everybody is scared of the coronavirus. Governments all over the world have given out their public health safety warnings. Some have even imposed preventive lockdown, encouraging all citizens to stay inside their houses to ensure safety.

The coronavirus outbreak in Italy has become life-threatening that it left the streets like a ghost town.

"I can't believe that there's literally nobody out on the streets," the 47-year old businessman said on a new Instagram video posted on Tuesday. While showing how empty the streets of Italy are, Giudice said: "Literally, nobody out because of this stupid coronavirus. It's ridiculous. People are so scared."

The businessman added that he found the situation ridiculous, telling everyone to grow a set of "cojones." He also thought that with the look on the empty streets, it would seem like he would be the only one working around that day.

Is It Just Another Virus?

In another Instagram post that day, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star argued that more people in the world die of heart attack and drug overdose compared to the dreaded coronavirus.

"More people die of Viagra than that stupid virus," Giudice added.

"People have become frantic because the government issued a lockdown. Sorry, lockdown not for me," the television star pointed out, referencing to the 41 days he spent in prison.

Further on, the star wrote about the importance of eating healthy and exercise to fight off any deadly virus. He also reminded his followers to avoid shaking hands. The actor used the hashtags #staysafeoutthere #lockdownnotcool #awarenessiskey #washhands

A Home in Italy

While he is waiting for the verdict of when he can come back to the United States, Joe Giudice has requested that he be deported to his hometown in Italy. The move has caused a strain in his relationship with his wife Teresa Giudice. He also left behind four daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

The distance has caused trouble in their relationship that the estranged pair ultimately made public their separation before 2019 came to a close. His current situation in Italy may have also triggered a negative reaction to the lockdown.

Italy, where Giudice is currently residing, has been put on a government-mandated lockdown on Monday due to the rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases countrywide. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that he is willing to expand emergency health measures to protect its 60 million residents.

Previous restrictions were already made in the Northern part of the country. Italy has a record of more than 9,000 coronavirus cases and 463 deaths.

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, originated in Wuhan, China. According to the information released by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the World Health Organization, the virus stems from the coronavirus family, but it is different from the previous viruses that people have previously encountered.

Coughing, high fever, and dizziness are just some of the symptoms of the COVID-19.

