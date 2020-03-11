'Poor Diana!' Piers Morgan Blames Meghan Markle For Prince Harry, William's Feud

Piers Morgan is taking aim at Meghan Markle once again following her final official royal engagement.

On Monday, the Good Morning Britain presenter blasted the Duchess of Sussex for so many reasons, one of them include her and Prince Harry parading in front of the media ever since they returned to the U.K.

Morgan also brought up the topic of Meghan and Prince Harry choosing not to bring their son Archie along with them on their final rounds of engagement in the U.K.

"Wherever Meghan goes, people get split. She's split from her family, split form her dad, split Harry from William," Morgan said.

Morgan labeled the awkward encounter "painful," saying that their body language says it all.

On the show, the veteran broadcaster took it one step further and suggested how their late mother, Princess Diana, would have hated to see his boys looking so distant.

"Not even a handshake between the brothers. Extraordinary. Diana would have hated this feud," the 54-year-old said before adding that Kate Middleton could barely look at Meghan during Monday's Commonwealth Day service.

Continuing to ruin Meghan and Prince Harry's image, Morgan further said that there is a lot of tension that has been holding the royal family, particularly Queen Elizabeth II, to ransom.

"These two have been laying the law down to the Queen. I bet the Queen's not been okay. Her grandsons are at war."

According to Piers Morgan, people are more worried about the former "Suits" actress, asking if she was okay but nobody has ever asked the Queen if she was.

"People ask, 'Is poor Meghan okay?' but she looks fine to me. She's spent the last few days looking like a Cheshire cat. She's got everything she wanted," he added

"My sole thought is, is the Queen okay? I think she'd had a horrible year and it's been helped in my view by this quite selfish conduct."

Aiming at Meghan, Morgan said that she has to earn support and respect. All-in-all, he believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very divisive because they did not like the criticisms being thrown at them even though they were perfectly justified.

Morgan said that what the tabloids said before were all positive, but then they started being criticized when there were "stuff worth criticizing."

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Prince William, Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family for the Commonwealth Day service. That was also Meghan and Prince Harry's final appearance as working royals.

It was also reported that the Sussexes were sensitive and emotional when the Fab Four did not walk in with Queen Elizabeth II as part of the official royal procession.

The Daily Mail reported that their in-laws, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, stepped in to diffuse the situation and offered to join Meghan and Prince Harry while waiting for Prince Charles, Camilla and Queen Elizabeth II to arrive.

