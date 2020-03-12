Devastated Amber Heard Admitted She Loved Johnny Depp So Much, Text Shows

They may be facing an ugly legal battle now, but Amber Heard wanted Johnny Depp to know that she loved him.

This week, The Blast unrolled another set of messages that Heard sent to their CAA talent agent, Christian Carino, four years ago. Carino has been the regular correspondent of the ex-couple since the beginning of their defamation case against each other.

Text Messages Revealed

In 2016, for instance, the talent agent received a text message from the "Aquaman" star weeks after she claimed that Depp threw a phone at her face and caused her to file for divorce and a restraining order against him.

"Christian - do you think he and I will ever speak again?" Heard sent to Carino on October 2, 2016.

"Does he hate me?" she texted next. "I don't' see why or how we could just stop talking to each other...Or how are why we could both want to talk to each other, either."

Although Carino warned Amber and told her to let everything pass for a while, the tenacious 33-year-old actress continued to be pesky since she really wanted to check what Depp was thinking at the time.

Heard became silent for months before the two exchanged text messages again shortly after she broke up with Elon Musk after their relationship went public.

The actress allegedly texted the agent how much she hated when everything was unveiled in public. She added that she felt so sad while dealing with the recent split.

"You weren't in love with him and you told me a thousand times you were just filling space," Carino texted Heard back, to which she responded with: "I know, [but] I wanted time to grieve and recover in my own time."

A series of text messages had been sent again by Heard. This time, she lamented again over her separation with the 56-year-old "Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them" actor.

As told by the "London Fields" actress, she admitted that she felt so devastated after she got her heart broken when she lost Depp.

Heard even asked Carino if he could pass a message to the actor on her behalf -- saying that she wanted to apologize to the star and to let him know that she loved him.

In addition, Heard reportedly tried to reach out to her ex-husband again during his birthday, but the text message unfortunately failed to go through due to some technical error. Because of that incident, she Amber Carino that she has convinced herself that it might be for the best.

Heard Lying?

After the new set of text messages emerged, Depp's attorney Adam Waldman told The Blast that Heard scarily claimed that the actor is the love of her life months after getting the TRO against him.

In addition, other witnesses testified against the actress, saying that she screamed "I love you, don't leave me" when they arrived at the hospital in Australia right after she violently severed his finger.

"Regarding Elon Musk, on whose Tesla board an owner of the Sun newspaper curiously sits, Ms. Heard laments that "yet again a man lets me fall on the spikes by myself'," Waldman went on before claiming that Heard wrote everything differently compared to how a real abuse victim would do.

